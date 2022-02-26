https://sputniknews.com/20220226/video-ukrainian-flag-replaced-as-lpr-takes-control-of-stanitsa-luganskaya-on-line-of-contact-1093389911.html
Video: Ukrainian Flag Replaced as LPR Takes Control of Stanitsa Luganskaya on Line of Contact
Video: Ukrainian Flag Replaced as LPR Takes Control of Stanitsa Luganskaya on Line of Contact
According to the LPR militia spokesman, Kiev's forces have shown no resistance. 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
The people's militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has taken control of the key checkpoint "Stanitsa Luganskaya" on the line of contact as well as of the settlement of the same name, press secretary for the militia Ivan Philiponenko said. He added that control over the settlement was taken "without a single shot being fired".The head of Stanitsa Luganskaya, who had been appointed to this post by Ukrainian authorities, said that Kiev's forces were there in the evening but not a single Ukrainian soldier remained there the next morning. According to a Sputnik correspondent, it is calm in the Stanitsa Luganskaya right now; local residents can be seen in the streets. A video was shared, showing servicemen replacing the flag of Ukraine with the one of the LPR.
