26.02.2022
Russian Special Military Op in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Video: Ukrainian Flag Replaced as LPR Takes Control of Stanitsa Luganskaya on Line of Contact
According to the LPR militia spokesman, Kiev's forces have shown no resistance.
The people's militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has taken control of the key checkpoint "Stanitsa Luganskaya" on the line of contact as well as of the settlement of the same name, press secretary for the militia Ivan Philiponenko said. He added that control over the settlement was taken "without a single shot being fired".The head of Stanitsa Luganskaya, who had been appointed to this post by Ukrainian authorities, said that Kiev's forces were there in the evening but not a single Ukrainian soldier remained there the next morning. According to a Sputnik correspondent, it is calm in the Stanitsa Luganskaya right now; local residents can be seen in the streets. A video was shared, showing servicemen replacing the flag of Ukraine with the one of the LPR.
Sofia Chegodaeva
Video: Ukrainian Flag Replaced as LPR Takes Control of Stanitsa Luganskaya on Line of Contact

11:15 GMT 26.02.2022
Sofia Chegodaeva
According to the LPR militia spokesman, Kiev's forces have shown no resistance.
The people's militia of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) has taken control of the key checkpoint "Stanitsa Luganskaya" on the line of contact as well as of the settlement of the same name, press secretary for the militia Ivan Philiponenko said.
He added that control over the settlement was taken "without a single shot being fired".
The head of Stanitsa Luganskaya, who had been appointed to this post by Ukrainian authorities, said that Kiev's forces were there in the evening but not a single Ukrainian soldier remained there the next morning.
According to a Sputnik correspondent, it is calm in the Stanitsa Luganskaya right now; local residents can be seen in the streets.
A video was shared, showing servicemen replacing the flag of Ukraine with the one of the LPR.
