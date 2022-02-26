https://sputniknews.com/20220226/ufo-pundit-claims-nasa-hiding-facts-after-discovering-various-alien-objects-on-mars-1093383430.html

UFO Pundit Claims NASA ‘Hiding Facts’ After Discovering Various ‘Alien’ Objects on Mars

UFO Pundit Claims NASA ‘Hiding Facts’ After Discovering Various ‘Alien’ Objects on Mars

UFO Pundit Claims NASA ‘Hiding Facts’ After Discovering Various ‘Alien’ Objects on Mars

2022-02-26T02:49+0000

2022-02-26T02:49+0000

2022-02-26T02:49+0000

mars

alien life

ufo

ufologists

viral

nasa

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/19/1082992310_0:625:1333:1375_1920x0_80_0_0_1ef0bcdc2f077188369eae4ffcc88334.jpg

On Thursday, UFO “expert” Scott C. Waring, who runs the site UFO Sightings Daily, claimed that alien objects can be seen in photos taken by rovers from Mars. In one of the shots, he saw “an old boot,” which proves “NASA is hiding facts.”Scott C. Waring said that he “came across some ancient alien artifacts” while looking at the photos.He claimed that “its 100 percent proof that NASA is hiding the facts from the public,” as the agency worries that people might begin “to doubt everything that NASA has said since its creation 50 years ago.”On 15 February, writer Paul Scott Anderson noticed another unusual object on Mars – a smoothly polished rock. He posted its photo on Twitter.Meanwhile, scientists have suggested that billions of years ago, crater lakes were common on Mars and sometimes the water overflowed the edge of the crater with large-scale floods that created river beds. Traces of ancient rivers can still be seen on the Red Planet’s wind-dried surface, and the discovered rock may have been polished by one of these streams billions of years ago.Last year, NASA Director Bill Nelson admitted the possibility of the existence of aliens. At the same time, he expressed hope that UFOs aren’t actually some advanced technology developed by someone on Earth.

https://sputniknews.com/20220213/object-on-collision-course-with-moon-is-not-spacex-rocket-stage-astrometry-software-dev-says-1092987926.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

mars, alien life, ufo, ufologists, viral, nasa