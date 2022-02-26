https://sputniknews.com/20220226/ufo-pundit-claims-nasa-hiding-facts-after-discovering-various-alien-objects-on-mars-1093383430.html
On Thursday, UFO “expert” Scott C. Waring, who runs the site UFO Sightings Daily, claimed that alien objects can be seen in photos taken by rovers from Mars. In one of the shots, he saw “an old boot,” which proves “NASA is hiding facts.”Scott C. Waring said that he “came across some ancient alien artifacts” while looking at the photos.He claimed that “its 100 percent proof that NASA is hiding the facts from the public,” as the agency worries that people might begin “to doubt everything that NASA has said since its creation 50 years ago.”On 15 February, writer Paul Scott Anderson noticed another unusual object on Mars – a smoothly polished rock. He posted its photo on Twitter.Meanwhile, scientists have suggested that billions of years ago, crater lakes were common on Mars and sometimes the water overflowed the edge of the crater with large-scale floods that created river beds. Traces of ancient rivers can still be seen on the Red Planet’s wind-dried surface, and the discovered rock may have been polished by one of these streams billions of years ago.Last year, NASA Director Bill Nelson admitted the possibility of the existence of aliens. At the same time, he expressed hope that UFOs aren’t actually some advanced technology developed by someone on Earth.
Earlier in February, NASA's Curiosity rover, which has been exploring the surface of the Red Planet since 2012, stumbled upon an unusual object while exploring Gale Crater. The object’s strange shape immediately sparked debates on aliens and UFOs.
On Thursday, UFO “expert” Scott C. Waring, who runs the site UFO Sightings Daily, claimed that alien objects can be seen in photos taken by rovers from Mars. In one of the shots, he saw “an old boot,” which proves “NASA is hiding facts.”
Scott C. Waring said that he “came across some ancient alien artifacts” while looking at the photos.
“One was an old boot, heavy, military grade. Another item
was a statue of a person in a sitting position, with her hair up. And there was a face half buried in the dirt not far from another piece of machinery,” he wrote in his blog.
He claimed that “its 100 percent proof that NASA is hiding the facts from the public,” as the agency worries that people might begin “to doubt everything that NASA has said since its creation 50 years ago.”
On 15 February, writer Paul Scott Anderson noticed another unusual object on Mars – a smoothly polished rock. He posted
its photo on Twitter.
Meanwhile, scientists have suggested that billions of years ago, crater lakes were common on Mars and sometimes the water overflowed the edge of the crater with large-scale floods that created river beds. Traces of ancient rivers can still be seen on the Red Planet’s wind-dried surface, and the discovered rock may have been polished by one of these streams billions of years ago.
Last year, NASA Director Bill Nelson admitted the possibility of the existence of aliens. At the same time, he expressed hope that UFOs aren’t actually some advanced technology developed by someone on Earth.