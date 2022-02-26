International
BREAKING NEWS: Putin Ordered Troops to Stop Ukraine Op But It Resumed After Kiev Refused to Negotiate, Peskov Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russian Special Military Op in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Three Mines Fired From Ukraine Land in Russia's Rostov Region, Causing No Casualties, FSB Says

11:39 GMT 26.02.2022
© Sputnik / Maxim BlinovA military airport in Russia's Rostov region, 5 km to the north-west of Millerovo, 25 February 2022
A military airport in Russia's Rostov region, 5 km to the north-west of Millerovo, 25 February 2022
© Sputnik / Maxim Blinov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three mines launched from the territory of Ukraine landed in the Millerovsky district of Russia's Rostov region, causing no causalities, the press service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.
"On 26 February, the border department of the Russian FSB in the Rostov region recorded firing from Ukraine and falling on the territory of the Russian Federation in the area of ​​the settlement of Nizhnekamyshinsky, Millerovsky district, Rostov region, of three 120 mm mines," the FSB said in a statement.
The FSB added that there were no victims or damage. Verification is currently being undertaken.
On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Ukrainian forces. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.
