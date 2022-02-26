https://sputniknews.com/20220226/the-republican-awakening-1093380718.html

The Republican Awakening

The Republican Awakening

This weekend, the biggest annual conservative gathering in the US is taking place involving the crème de la crème of Republican leaders. And former President... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

High-profile Republicans gathered in Orlando, Florida for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, which will be headlined by Donald Trump, to protest the policies of the Democratic administration and the progressive agenda in the country.According to some reports, this year's conference is being hosted in Florida allegedly because of its proximity to Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach in the "free state."Apart from the former president himself, his son Donald Trump Jr., former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator Ted Cruz, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nigel Farage, and Rep Jim Jordan are among the high-profile speakers.While devoted fans are anticipating Trump's undeniably poignant and likely lengthy speech (as usual), other prominent conservatives took their moment to weigh in. Senator Cruz, for his part, lambasted Big Tech, the "Chinese Communists" and fellow Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, for allegedly assaulting the freedoms of Americans, whom he urged to be "unruly" and " uncontrollable" before the mandates and regulations of the federal government.The conference is being held prior to the midterms, set to take place on November 8, therefore, we should probably expect an increased level of sharp criticism of the Democrats and their domestic political agenda.

