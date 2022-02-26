https://sputniknews.com/20220226/sputnik-moldova-receives-notification-of-website-termination-1093388486.html

Sputnik Moldova Receives Notification of Website Termination

Sputnik Moldova Receives Notification of Website Termination

MOSCOW/CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Editors of Sputnik Moldova said that they had received a notification from the Moldovan authorities that the news agency's website... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T08:56+0000

2022-02-26T08:56+0000

2022-02-26T08:56+0000

europe

sputnik

moldova

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101458/35/1014583518_0:116:2345:1435_1920x0_80_0_0_0859e495b71def27a939e42588af5471.jpg

Sputnik Moldova's editorial office announced that as of Saturday morning, three versions of its website - in Moldovan, Russian and Romanian - are blocked in the country.Earlier in the day, the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova published a statement about an order to block two resources, including Sputnik.The blocking came on the back of Russia's special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian troops.

moldova

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

europe, sputnik, moldova