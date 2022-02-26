International
BREAKING NEWS: Putin Ordered Troops to Stop Ukraine Op But It Resumed After Kiev Refused to Negotiate, Peskov Says
Russian Special Military Op in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
russian special military op in ukraine
moldova
sputnik
website
Sputnik Moldova announced on Saturday that it has changed its website address after the Moldova authorities moved to block the news outlet in the country. Sputnik Moldova is available at new addresses: ru.md.sputniknews.com, md.sputniknews.com, and ro.md.sputniknews.com. Earlier on Saturday, the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova published a statement about an order to block two resources, including Sputnik.The agency's Telegram channel remains active.This comes amid ongoing Russia's "special operation" to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine," which was launched in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Kiev's forces.
Sputnik Moldova Gets New Website Addresses Amid Ban by Chisinau

12:59 GMT 26.02.2022

12:59 GMT 26.02.2022
Earlier in the day, Sputnik Moldova received a notification from the Moldovan authorities that the news agency's website will be shut down on Saturday and its radio broadcast blocked on 7 March.
Sputnik Moldova announced on Saturday that it has changed its website address after the Moldova authorities moved to block the news outlet in the country.
Sputnik Moldova is available at new addresses: ru.md.sputniknews.com, md.sputniknews.com, and ro.md.sputniknews.com.
Earlier on Saturday, the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova published a statement about an order to block two resources, including Sputnik.
The agency's Telegram channel remains active.

This comes amid ongoing Russia's "special operation" to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine," which was launched in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Kiev's forces.
