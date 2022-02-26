https://sputniknews.com/20220226/sputnik-moldova-gets-new-website-addresses-amid-ban-by-chisinau--1093392933.html
Sputnik Moldova Gets New Website Addresses Amid Ban by Chisinau
Sputnik Moldova Gets New Website Addresses Amid Ban by Chisinau
Earlier in the day, Sputnik Moldova received a notification from the Moldovan authorities that the news agency's website will be shut down on Saturday and its... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T12:59+0000
2022-02-26T12:59+0000
2022-02-26T12:59+0000
russian special military op in ukraine
moldova
sputnik
website
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103812/73/1038127301_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff57e1c76d8404c48cd748a89ae98b8.jpg
Sputnik Moldova announced on Saturday that it has changed its website address after the Moldova authorities moved to block the news outlet in the country. Sputnik Moldova is available at new addresses: ru.md.sputniknews.com, md.sputniknews.com, and ro.md.sputniknews.com. Earlier on Saturday, the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova published a statement about an order to block two resources, including Sputnik.The agency's Telegram channel remains active.This comes amid ongoing Russia's "special operation" to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine," which was launched in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Kiev's forces.
moldova
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103812/73/1038127301_172:0:2903:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_18c1a98f90105b17ded8f11ad6f59ba7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
moldova, sputnik, website
Sputnik Moldova Gets New Website Addresses Amid Ban by Chisinau
Subscribe
Earlier in the day, Sputnik Moldova received a notification from the Moldovan authorities that the news agency's website will be shut down on Saturday and its radio broadcast blocked on 7 March.
Sputnik Moldova announced on Saturday that it has changed its website address after the Moldova authorities moved to block the news outlet in the country.
Sputnik Moldova is available at new addresses: ru.md.sputniknews.com, md.sputniknews.com, and ro.md.sputniknews.com.
Earlier on Saturday, the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova published
a statement about an order to block two resources, including Sputnik.
The agency's Telegram channel
remains active.
This comes amid ongoing Russia's "special operation
" to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine," which was launched in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Kiev's forces.