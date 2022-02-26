https://sputniknews.com/20220226/sputnik-moldova-gets-new-website-addresses-amid-ban-by-chisinau--1093392933.html

Sputnik Moldova Gets New Website Addresses Amid Ban by Chisinau

Earlier in the day, Sputnik Moldova received a notification from the Moldovan authorities that the news agency's website will be shut down on Saturday and its... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

russian special military op in ukraine

moldova

sputnik

website

Sputnik Moldova announced on Saturday that it has changed its website address after the Moldova authorities moved to block the news outlet in the country. Sputnik Moldova is available at new addresses: ru.md.sputniknews.com, md.sputniknews.com, and ro.md.sputniknews.com. Earlier on Saturday, the Security and Intelligence Service of Moldova published a statement about an order to block two resources, including Sputnik.The agency's Telegram channel remains active.This comes amid ongoing Russia's "special operation" to "demilitarise and denazify Ukraine," which was launched in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of Kiev's forces.

moldova

