Russian Space Agency Suspends Cooperation With Europe on Launches in Kourou Spaceport

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian space agency Roscosmos is suspending cooperation with Europe on launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and is recalling its... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

"In response to EU sanctions against our enterprises, Roscosmos is suspending cooperation with European partners in organizing space launches from the Kourou cosmodrome and is recalling its technical personnel, including the combined launch crew, from French Guiana," Rogozin wrote on his Telegram channel.On Friday, the EU Council of Foreign Ministers approved the second package of EU sanctions against Russia over the Ukrainian crisis.On Thursday, Russia launched a special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics for help in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

