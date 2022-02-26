https://sputniknews.com/20220226/russian-fsb-border-service-agent-injured-in-provocation-by-ukrainian-nationalists-1093394135.html

Russian FSB Border Service Agent Injured in Provocation By Ukrainian Nationalists

Earlier, Russia began a special operation to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine, responding to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for help... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

In the course of suppressing the provocation of Ukrainian nationalists, an officer of the FSB border department in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions was wounded, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and early on the morning of 24 February, Russia launched a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine. In a televised address to citizens, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbass republics asked for help.In turn, the Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not launch any strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure was disabled by high-precision means. The civilian population, according to the ministry, is not in danger.Russia’s decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics comes after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of contact, as Ukrainian forces intensified the shelling of Donbass territory.

