BREAKING NEWS: Putin Ordered Troops to Stop Ukraine Op But It Resumed After Kiev Refused to Negotiate, Peskov Says
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russian Special Military Op in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Russian FSB Border Service Agent Injured in Provocation By Ukrainian Nationalists
Russian FSB Border Service Agent Injured in Provocation By Ukrainian Nationalists
In the course of suppressing the provocation of Ukrainian nationalists, an officer of the FSB border department in the Belgorod and Voronezh regions was wounded, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said.On 21 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees on recognising the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics and early on the morning of 24 February, Russia launched a military operation to demilitarise Ukraine. In a televised address to citizens, Putin said that circumstances “require decisive and immediate action,” as the Donbass republics asked for help.In turn, the Russian Defence Ministry stressed that the Russian Armed Forces did not launch any strikes on the cities of Ukraine: military infrastructure was disabled by high-precision means. The civilian population, according to the ministry, is not in danger.Russia’s decision to recognise the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics comes after a significant deterioration of the situation along the line of contact, as Ukrainian forces intensified the shelling of Donbass territory.
Russian FSB Border Service Agent Injured in Provocation By Ukrainian Nationalists

12:31 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 13:02 GMT 26.02.2022)
