Russian Forces Have Destroyed 821 Ukrainian Military Targets, MoD Says

Russian Forces Have Destroyed 821 Ukrainian Military Targets, MoD Says

On February 24, Russia announced a special military operation, with the goal of protecting the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) from the... 26.02.2022

The Russian army has destroyed 821 objects of the military infrastructure of Ukraine, the official representative of the Russian Defence Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said. "Among them are 14 military airfields, 19 command posts and communication centres, 24 S-300 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems, 48 radar stations. 7 combat aircraft, 7 helicopters, and 9 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down. 87 tanks and other combat aircraft were destroyed, as well as armoured vehicles, 28 multiple launch rocket systems, and 118 units of special military vehicles," Konashenkov said. "The forces of the Russian Navy destroyed 8 military boats of the Ukrainian Navy," he added.The Russian Armed Forces launched a strike at night with sea- and land-based cruise missiles at military facilities in Ukraine, Igor Konashenkov said."During the night, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation launched a strike with long-range precision weapons, using air- and sea-based cruise missiles against Ukraine's military infrastructure," the general said. Konashenkov said that the Russian armed forces have established full control over the Ukrainian city of Melitopol in the south of the country."Units of the Russian Armed Forces have established full control over the city of Melitopol," Konashenkov told reporters.The Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian military facilities with sea- and land-based cruise missiles at night, Igor Konashenkov said."During the night, the Russian armed forces struck facilities of the Ukrainian military infrastructure with long-range precision weapons using air- and sea-based cruise missiles," Konashenkov told reporters.He reiterated that the fire is conducted only on military targets, and that efforts were made to prevent damage to the nation's residential and social infrastructure.

