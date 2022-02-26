https://sputniknews.com/20220226/rec-approves-12-applications-for-product-placement-in-pavilions-abroad-1093384485.html
REC Approves 12 Applications For Product Placement in Pavilions Abroad
REC Approves 12 Applications For Product Placement in Pavilions Abroad
The meeting of the Expert Commission of the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) for the selection of applications from organisations for exhibiting... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T05:00+0000
2022-02-26T05:00+0000
2022-02-26T05:00+0000
russian export center jsc (rec)
products
russia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091725173_1:0:1125:632_1920x0_80_0_0_284a7600689dd3f369f15cbe1c0e3697.jpg
In total, 15 applications from 13 companies were submitted for consideration by the Commission: 6 in the UAE and 6 in China, 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Egypt.The producer of natural mineral water "Kislovodsk Istochnik", LLC NARSAN, and the leading exporter of Russian bread to neighbouring countries LLC Doctor Grain will also send their products to the UAE for tasting.It will also be possible to taste candy, multi-cereal sweets, glazed peanuts and fruit marshmallows from one of the largest confectionery factories in the south of Russia, Alex Group LLC.The pavilion in China will feature beer from the Moscow Brewing Company, 100% natural direct-pressed fruit juices from LLC Kuban Plod Pererabotka, ready-made cereal, as well as buckwheat and wheat flour from S. N. Starovoitov Aleyskzernoprodukt.Also, Chinese consumers will have the opportunity to try BELKA Organic pine nuts and pine nut oil, as well as MAKFA pasta, flour and cereal from the manufacturer LLC PIAR.Unitron Prom LLC, a leading supplier and manufacturer of semi-finished nut products for the food industry, will place nut snacks and nut butter in Vietnam.
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/16/1091725173_141:0:984:632_1920x0_80_0_0_804099484fa930e4605b59efefeb613a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian export center jsc (rec), products, russia
REC Approves 12 Applications For Product Placement in Pavilions Abroad
Subscribe
The meeting of the Expert Commission of the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) for the selection of applications from organisations for exhibiting agricultural products in pavilions abroad was held on 25 February, where applications from 12 companies were approved.
In total, 15 applications from 13 companies were submitted for consideration by the Commission: 6 in the UAE and 6 in China, 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Egypt.
"Now the products of the following Russian manufacturers will appear in the permanent demonstration and tasting pavilions: ARIVERA LLC is the first Russian brand of food products certified according to international organic standards. Grocery products of the manufacturer (cereals, cereals, honey, different types of flour, flax, grains and legumes) will be presented in the UAE," the statement said.
The producer of natural mineral water "Kislovodsk Istochnik", LLC NARSAN, and the leading exporter of Russian bread to neighbouring countries LLC Doctor Grain will also send their products to the UAE
for tasting.
It will also be possible to taste candy, multi-cereal sweets, glazed peanuts and fruit marshmallows from one of the largest confectionery factories in the south of Russia, Alex Group LLC.
The pavilion in China will feature beer from the Moscow Brewing Company, 100% natural direct-pressed fruit juices from LLC Kuban Plod Pererabotka, ready-made cereal, as well as buckwheat and wheat flour from S. N. Starovoitov Aleyskzernoprodukt.
Also, Chinese consumers will have the opportunity to try BELKA Organic pine nuts and pine nut oil, as well as MAKFA pasta, flour and cereal from the manufacturer LLC PIAR.
Unitron Prom LLC, a leading supplier and manufacturer of semi-finished nut products for the food industry, will place nut snacks and nut butter in Vietnam.