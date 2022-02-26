https://sputniknews.com/20220226/rec-approves-12-applications-for-product-placement-in-pavilions-abroad-1093384485.html

REC Approves 12 Applications For Product Placement in Pavilions Abroad

The meeting of the Expert Commission of the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF) for the selection of applications from organisations for exhibiting... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

In total, 15 applications from 13 companies were submitted for consideration by the Commission: 6 in the UAE and 6 in China, 2 in Vietnam and 1 in Egypt.The producer of natural mineral water "Kislovodsk Istochnik", LLC NARSAN, and the leading exporter of Russian bread to neighbouring countries LLC Doctor Grain will also send their products to the UAE for tasting.It will also be possible to taste candy, multi-cereal sweets, glazed peanuts and fruit marshmallows from one of the largest confectionery factories in the south of Russia, Alex Group LLC.The pavilion in China will feature beer from the Moscow Brewing Company, 100% natural direct-pressed fruit juices from LLC Kuban Plod Pererabotka, ready-made cereal, as well as buckwheat and wheat flour from S. N. Starovoitov Aleyskzernoprodukt.Also, Chinese consumers will have the opportunity to try BELKA Organic pine nuts and pine nut oil, as well as MAKFA pasta, flour and cereal from the manufacturer LLC PIAR.Unitron Prom LLC, a leading supplier and manufacturer of semi-finished nut products for the food industry, will place nut snacks and nut butter in Vietnam.

