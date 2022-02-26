https://sputniknews.com/20220226/plane-with-12-onboard-presumed-to-have-crashed-in-indian-ocean-after-disappearing-from-radars-----1093403379.html
Plane With 12 Onboard Presumed to Have Crashed in Indian Ocean After Disappearing From Radars
Plane With 12 Onboard Presumed to Have Crashed in Indian Ocean After Disappearing From Radars
According to the republic's transport ministry, the aircraft crashed at 12:10 local time on Saturday. 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
A Cessna plane with two pilots and 12 passengers onboard crashed off Moheli in the Comoros Islands after disappearing from radars, parts of the aircraft have been found, local authorities said. The pilots were citizens of Tanzania, while the passengers were all Comorians, the transport ministry added. According to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, the single-engine aircraft departed Moroni Airport at 1150LT on a flight to Mohéli with 12 passengers and two pilots on board. While approaching Mohéli, the aircraft crashed in the sea some 2,5 km offshore.
Plane With 12 Onboard Presumed to Have Crashed in Indian Ocean After Disappearing From Radars
According to the republic's transport ministry, the aircraft crashed at 12:10 local time on Saturday.
A Cessna plane with two pilots and 12 passengers onboard crashed off Moheli in the Comoros Islands after disappearing from radars, parts of the aircraft have been found, local authorities said.
The pilots were citizens of Tanzania, while the passengers were all Comorians, the transport ministry added.
According to the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives, the single-engine aircraft departed Moroni Airport at 1150LT on a flight to Mohéli with 12 passengers and two pilots on board. While approaching Mohéli, the aircraft crashed in the sea some 2,5 km offshore.