https://sputniknews.com/20220226/pakistans-interior-minister-sheikh-rashid-blasts-opposition-over-no-confidence-motion-move-1093387560.html

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Blasts Opposition Over No-Confidence Motion Move

Pakistan's Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Blasts Opposition Over No-Confidence Motion Move

For months, the Imran Khan-led Pakistani government has been slammed for its handling of the economy, especially in recent days after oil prices hit historic... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T10:30+0000

2022-02-26T10:30+0000

2022-02-26T10:30+0000

pakistan

pakistan

imran khan

prime minister

prime minister

government

government

government

opposition

nawaz sharif

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/1a/1093390658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b6e4f482f07442262923284871b064e9.jpg

Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has blasted the efforts of three main opposition parties, namely the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) or PMLN, Pakistan People's Party (PPP), and Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (JUI), to bring a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.Rashid warned that the trio of parties would not be able to rally support in Pakistan and that those involved would soon be elbowed out of politics by PM Khan himself. The National Assembly Member (MNA) from the garrison city of Rawalpindi even accused the opposition of engaging in horse-trading.He alleged that PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari was the mastermind behind the opposition's ploy to bribe some lawmakers of the ruling alliance so that they could be forced to vote against the government."Nawaz Sharif has assigned horse-trading to Asif Zardari," Rashid said during a press conference in Lahore on Friday.However, Rashid claimed that any move to remove Pakistan's democratically elected government will be dealt with severely by Imran Khan and his trusted allies, and the opposition would have to eat its own words after their impending defeat in the National Assembly. "PM Imran Khan would get even stronger after the failure of the no-trust motion. You will see that Imran Khan will face this game with valour," he added.The interior minister restated that the Khan-led federal government would complete its term as no one would back the "political adventurism" of the opposition.

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

pakistan, pakistan, imran khan, prime minister, prime minister, government, government, government, opposition, nawaz sharif, asif ali zardari, pakistan people's party, allies, no confidence motion, no-confidence vote, no confidence, sputnik, politics, politics, political