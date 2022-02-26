https://sputniknews.com/20220226/north-korea-fires-unidentified-projectile-south-korean-media-report-1093406218.html
North Korea Fires Unidentified Projectile, South Korean Media Report
North Korea launched early on Sunday an “unidentified projectile eastward” after a month of silence, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military.According to the publication, detailed characteristics such as flight range, altitude and speed are still being analyzed by the South Korean military, who allow for the possibility that it might be a “ballistic missile.”On 31 January, North Korea confirmed that it had successfully tested the day before a medium-range ballistic missile that traveled about 800 kilometers at a maximum height of 2000 meters. The rocket, fired towards the Sea of Japan, was said to be 16 times faster than the speed of sound.
23:02 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 23:42 GMT 26.02.2022)
North Korea confirmed last month that it had tested the Hwasong-12 intermediate range ballistic missile (IRBM), which is the country's biggest missile test in five years and seventh launch since early 2022.
North Korea launched early on Sunday an “unidentified projectile eastward” after a month of silence, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military
According to the publication, detailed characteristics such as flight range, altitude and speed are still being analyzed by the South Korean military, who allow for the possibility that it might be a “ballistic missile.”
On 31 January, North Korea confirmed
that it had successfully tested the day before a medium-range ballistic missile that traveled about 800 kilometers at a maximum height of 2000 meters. The rocket, fired towards the Sea of Japan, was said to be 16 times faster than the speed of sound.