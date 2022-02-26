https://sputniknews.com/20220226/nord-stream-2-likely-done-for-in-the-long-run-german-eastern-business-association-says-1093394889.html
Nord Stream 2 Likely Done For in the Long Run, German Eastern Business Association Says
As a number of world powers moved to impose sanctions on Russia amid the ongoing military operation in Ukraine conducted by Russian armed forces, Michael Harms, executive director of the German Eastern Business Association, made a grim prediction about the fate of Nord Sream 2. The recently completed pipeline had been slated to be used to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany.
During an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio, Harms suggested that the issue with the pipeline is essentially closed.
He also mentioned that their association had always defended Nord Stream 2, which Harms described as a good project.
However, when the host asked him whether he thinks that the pipeline project in question is "done" from a long-term perspective, Harms replied that he think this is the case.
Earlier this week, Russia formally recognised the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR respectively) which declared their independence from Ukraine years ago in the wake of the Euromaidan coup of 2014.
This move was made amid the sudden escalation in the region, when Ukrainian forces intensified shelling of the republics' territory, prompting the mass evacuation of women and children to Russia.
Mere days later, Moscow launched a military operation in Ukraine after DPR and LPR authorities asked for assistance to defend themselves from attacks by Ukrainian troops.
The goal of this operation, as Moscow stressed, is not to occupy Ukraine but rather to neutralise its military capacity, with precision strikes being carried out against the Ukrainian military infrastructure.
In response, the United States, Japan and several European countries imposed sanctions against Russia, with Germany suspending the certification of the recently completed Nord Steam 2 natural gas pipeline.