Breaking News: Lavrov Tells Turkey Russia Ready to Work With All Constructive Forces to Resolve Ukraine Crisis
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Situation in Ukraine
On Thursday, Russia launched a special military operation amid Kiev's ongoing shelling of the DPR and LPR. President Vladimir Putin stated that the op is meant to protect the people of Donbass, and its goal is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Moscow: Strasbourg Ignored Killing of Civilians by Ukrainian Death Squads in Donbass for 8 Years
Moscow: Strasbourg Ignored Killing of Civilians by Ukrainian Death Squads in Donbass for 8 Years
Russia has repeatedly urged the West to pay attention and investigate cases of human rights violations and war crimes committed by neo-Nazis against... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
Moscow: Strasbourg Ignored Killing of Civilians by Ukrainian Death Squads in Donbass for 8 Years

14:24 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 14:35 GMT 26.02.2022)
Russia has repeatedly urged the West to pay attention and investigate cases of human rights violations and war crimes committed by neo-Nazis against Russian-speaking population in the Donbass region after the 2014 coup.
