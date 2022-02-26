International
https://sputniknews.com/20220226/from-alien-sex-toy-to-tadpole-tweeps-puzzled-by-bowling-pin-shape-on-mars-caught-by-nasa-rover-1093390036.html
From 'Alien Sex Toy' to 'Tadpole': Tweeps Puzzled By Bowling Pin Shape on Mars Caught by NASA Rover
From 'Alien Sex Toy' to 'Tadpole': Tweeps Puzzled By Bowling Pin Shape on Mars Caught by NASA Rover
NASA's Curiosity rover was launched on 26 November 2011 and landed the following year to explore the Gale crater on the Red Planet as part of the agency's Mars... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T10:56+0000
2022-02-26T10:56+0000
mars
curiosity rover
perseverance
nasa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106848/97/1068489703_0:509:5000:3322_1920x0_80_0_0_189ca7c3137d1b4cb7d35012356ededd.jpg
NASA's Curiosity Rover has dished up yet another remarkable image from the surface of the planet Mars, with space fans on social media letting their imaginations run free as they poured over the footage. The odd object caught on Mastcam, onboard NASA's Mars rover, on 13 February 2022 outwardly appears to resemble a bowling pin shape. Many wondered what the shape might be, as NASA refrained from confirming what it really was. Some of the more exotic suggestions ranged from Martian bowling pin to an alien's shoe horn, or even the discarded side-mirror from a Tesla car. Others on social media went with more plausible options, such as erosion. The Curiosity Rover’s Mast Camera takes colour images, three-dimensional stereo images, and colour video footage of the martian terrain with a powerful zoom lens. Overall, the rover has seventeen cameras, some in rover navigation, while others are designated for science investigations with their application-specific sets of optics. Curiosity landed in the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometres) Gale Crater on Mars in August 2012 and has been on a mission to determine if Mars was ever able to support living organisms. The NASA/JPL Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity Project Team was able to determine that Gale's floor was a potentially habitable environment billions of years ago, likely sustaining a lake-and-stream system for millions of years. The rover has been collecting powdered rock samples with its percussive drill and as of 22 February 2022 was active on Mars for 3394 sols (3487 total days; 9 years, 200 days). Scientists are waiting for further fascinating data from another Mars rover — Perseverance - a NASA robot that landed on 18 February 2021 in Jezero Crater. Perseverance is hunting for signs of ancient Mars life while collecting dozens of samples scheduled to be returned to Earth for analysis likely as early as 2031.
https://sputniknews.com/20220226/ufo-pundit-claims-nasa-hiding-facts-after-discovering-various-alien-objects-on-mars-1093383430.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Svetlana Ekimenko
Svetlana Ekimenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106848/97/1068489703_0:41:5000:3791_1920x0_80_0_0_4631a65cf9fec5cad0b9687547a25071.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mars, curiosity rover, perseverance , nasa

From 'Alien Sex Toy' to 'Tadpole': Tweeps Puzzled By Bowling Pin Shape on Mars Caught by NASA Rover

10:56 GMT 26.02.2022
© NASA . JPL-Caltech This composite image made from a series of June 15, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in the Gale Crater
This composite image made from a series of June 15, 2018 photos shows a self-portrait of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover in the Gale Crater - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
© NASA . JPL-Caltech
SubscribeGoogle news
Svetlana Ekimenko
All materialsWrite to the author
NASA's Curiosity rover was launched on 26 November 2011 and landed the following year to explore the Gale crater on the Red Planet as part of the agency's Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) mission, since then sending data and stunning raw images of the barren giant.
NASA's Curiosity Rover has dished up yet another remarkable image from the surface of the planet Mars, with space fans on social media letting their imaginations run free as they poured over the footage.
The odd object caught on Mastcam, onboard NASA's Mars rover, on 13 February 2022 outwardly appears to resemble a bowling pin shape. Many wondered what the shape might be, as NASA refrained from confirming what it really was.
Some of the more exotic suggestions ranged from Martian bowling pin to an alien's shoe horn, or even the discarded side-mirror from a Tesla car.
Others on social media went with more plausible options, such as erosion.
The Curiosity Rover’s Mast Camera takes colour images, three-dimensional stereo images, and colour video footage of the martian terrain with a powerful zoom lens.
Вид на пустыню Сахара на фотографии астронавта ЕКА Томаса Песке - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
UFO Pundit Claims NASA ‘Hiding Facts’ After Discovering Various ‘Alien’ Objects on Mars
02:49 GMT
Overall, the rover has seventeen cameras, some in rover navigation, while others are designated for science investigations with their application-specific sets of optics. Curiosity landed in the 96-mile-wide (154 kilometres) Gale Crater on Mars in August 2012 and has been on a mission to determine if Mars was ever able to support living organisms.
The NASA/JPL Mars Science Laboratory/Curiosity Project Team was able to determine that Gale's floor was a potentially habitable environment billions of years ago, likely sustaining a lake-and-stream system for millions of years. The rover has been collecting powdered rock samples with its percussive drill and as of 22 February 2022 was active on Mars for 3394 sols (3487 total days; 9 years, 200 days).
© REUTERS / NASA/JPL-CaltechA portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape February 20, 2021.
A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape February 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.02.2022
A portion of a panorama made up of individual images taken by the Navigation Cameras, or Navcams, aboard NASA's Perseverance Mars rover shows the Martian landscape February 20, 2021.
© REUTERS / NASA/JPL-Caltech
Scientists are waiting for further fascinating data from another Mars rover — Perseverance - a NASA robot that landed on 18 February 2021 in Jezero Crater.
Perseverance is hunting for signs of ancient Mars life while collecting dozens of samples scheduled to be returned to Earth for analysis likely as early as 2031.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала