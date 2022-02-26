https://sputniknews.com/20220226/european-super-league-set-for-return-with-barcelona-juventus--real-madrids-backing-1093395377.html

European Super League Set for Return With Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid's Backing

European Super League Set for Return With Barcelona, Juventus & Real Madrid's Backing

The European Super League (ESL) is a proposed rival competition to UEFA's Champions League, Europe's top football tournament. Twelve teams initially signed up... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T14:00+0000

2022-02-26T14:00+0000

2022-02-26T14:00+0000

sport

sport

sport

european super league

champions league

champions league

uefa champions league

juventus

real madrid

barcelona

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/15/1082686219_0:0:3521:1981_1920x0_80_0_0_04c6e8507b926b411e65ad910265560f.jpg

The controversial European Super League will be relaunched next week with Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Juventus backing the return of the competition with a highly reformed structure, British daily The Telegraph reported.According to the publication, Andrea Agnelli – the president of Juventus – is due to announce the return of the league on Thursday.Under the new proposals, the ESL will no longer have permanent members. Moreover, the qualification criteria for the tournament will be almost identical to the Champions League where top teams from major leagues of Europe qualify to compete.In a nutshell, the "traditional domestic league qualification" will be adhered to in the competition.The trio of clubs behind the ESL are also saying that the tournament would pave the way for the creation of a number of new teams in countries like Luxembourg and Ireland.The prime reason behind the foundation of the ESL was UEFA's autocratic approach to its European tournaments with large clubs across the football world growing frustrated with the administrative body's handling of the Champions League.The three rebel clubs are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of providing legal sanction to the ESL as they are taking UEFA to the European Court of Justice over the matter later this year.Barca, Juve, and Real's board are also unhappy with UEFA's alleged close relationship with a select band of clubs, with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reportedly bearing the fruits of their close ties. PSG was never a part of the original ESL plan but after the league was denounced, Al-Khelaifi's stock has risen.The Qatari businessman is now the chairman of the European Club Association and also heads the beIN Media group, which holds the broadcast rights for UEFA's tournaments in the Middle East.Additionally, Al-Khelaifi is the co-owner of UCCSA, a joint venture between the continent's football governing body and the European Club Association, designed to further and safeguard UEFA's commercial interests, including the highly profitable broadcast rights.

barcelona

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

sport, sport, sport, european super league, champions league, champions league, uefa champions league, juventus, real madrid, barcelona, sputnik, tournament, competition, competition, football, football