https://sputniknews.com/20220226/biden-says-alternative-to-massive-sanctions-against-russia-over-ukraine-is-third-world-war-1093402284.html

Biden Says Alternative to Massive Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine is 'Third World War'

Biden Says Alternative to Massive Sanctions Against Russia Over Ukraine is 'Third World War'

The United States and its allies have leveled a host of sanctions against Russian officials, businessmen, banks and entire economic sectors over Moscow's... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T17:56+0000

2022-02-26T17:56+0000

2022-02-26T19:03+0000

ukraine

situation in ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/12/1091632234_0:202:2925:1847_1920x0_80_0_0_83fc64a7a2b42d7cdbbc78e996e40420.jpg

The only alternative to sanctioning Russia to punish it for its "invasion" of Ukraine would be the start of a "Third World War," US President Joe Biden has said."There's no sanction that is immediate. It's not like you can sanction someone and say you no longer are gonna be able to be uh, the president of [laughs] Russia. But I think these sanctions, I know these sanctions are the broadest sanctions in history, and economic sanctions and political sanctions," Biden said.Biden said his "goal from the very beginning" was to keep NATO and the European Union "on the same page."Commenting on US unity with its European and Asian allies and the growing security partnership between NATO and Finland and Sweden, Biden suggested that Putin was "producing the exact opposite effect that he intended.""All I know is that we have to stay the course with the rest of our allies. And in the meantime, we're supplying defensive weaponry and economic assistance to Ukraine," Biden said.Russia began a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday together with its Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic allies aimed at "demilitarising and denazifying" the country. "The purpose of this operation is to protect people who, for eight years now, have been facing humiliation and genocide perpetrated by the Kiev regime," Putin said.

https://sputniknews.com/20220224/putin-authorizes-special-operation-in-donbass-1093318890.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine