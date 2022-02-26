https://sputniknews.com/20220226/australia-suspends-rt-broadcast-1093393230.html

Australia Suspends RT Broadcasting

Australia Suspends RT Broadcasting

The move comes on the heels of other restrictive measures that have been introduced against Russia and its mass media amid the country's military operation in... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-26T11:58+0000

2022-02-26T11:58+0000

2022-02-26T12:33+0000

australia

rt

broadcast

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101754/13/1017541347_0:0:3640:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_212b219d877963034bf6238db27be62e.jpg

Australia has suspended Russia Today's broadcasting, the channel announced on Telegram. No further details have been provided so far. Earlier this week, Finland's operator Elisa removed RT from its package "in support of Ukraine". Also, the consumers' rights watchdog in Estonia has ordered to stop re-broadcasting of some Russian TV channels. RT has been facing immense pressure on its work in recent months. In early February, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was closing the Deutsche Welle bureau in response to the ban of RT DE in Germany. Although RT DE had received a broadcasting license in Serbia, which gives it the right to broadcast in most EU countries, including Germany, the German media regulator MABB said that RT DE was officially banned in Germany because it lacked the necessary permission for broadcasting.

https://sputniknews.com/20220219/rt-arabic-team-come-under-fire-in-donetsk-peoples-republic-1093176537.html

australia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

australia, rt, broadcast