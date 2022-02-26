https://sputniknews.com/20220226/australia-suspends-rt-broadcast-1093393230.html
Australia Suspends RT Broadcasting
Australia Suspends RT Broadcasting
The move comes on the heels of other restrictive measures that have been introduced against Russia and its mass media amid the country's military operation in... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
Australia has suspended Russia Today's broadcasting, the channel announced on Telegram. No further details have been provided so far. Earlier this week, Finland's operator Elisa removed RT from its package "in support of Ukraine". Also, the consumers' rights watchdog in Estonia has ordered to stop re-broadcasting of some Russian TV channels. RT has been facing immense pressure on its work in recent months. In early February, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Moscow was closing the Deutsche Welle bureau in response to the ban of RT DE in Germany. Although RT DE had received a broadcasting license in Serbia, which gives it the right to broadcast in most EU countries, including Germany, the German media regulator MABB said that RT DE was officially banned in Germany because it lacked the necessary permission for broadcasting.
australia
Australia Suspends RT Broadcasting
11:58 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 12:33 GMT 26.02.2022)
