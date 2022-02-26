https://sputniknews.com/20220226/all-russian-banks-under-sanctions-will-be-excluded-from-swift-german-govt-says-1093405657.html
All Russian Banks Under Sanctions Will Be Excluded From SWIFT, German Gov't Says
All Russian Banks Under Sanctions Will Be Excluded From SWIFT, German Gov't Says
The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy after its President Putin announced on Thursday a special military operation in Ukraine to...
22:11 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 22:14 GMT 26.02.2022)
Being updated
The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy after its President Putin announced on Thursday a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and "de-nazify" the country.