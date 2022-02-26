International
BREAKING: All Russian Banks Under Sanctions Will Be Excluded From SWIFT, German Gov't Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220226/all-russian-banks-under-sanctions-will-be-excluded-from-swift-german-govt-says-1093405657.html
All Russian Banks Under Sanctions Will Be Excluded From SWIFT, German Gov't Says
All Russian Banks Under Sanctions Will Be Excluded From SWIFT, German Gov't Says
The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy after its President Putin announced on Thursday a special military operation in Ukraine to... 26.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-26T22:11+0000
2022-02-26T22:14+0000
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo/logo-social.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, europe

All Russian Banks Under Sanctions Will Be Excluded From SWIFT, German Gov't Says

22:11 GMT 26.02.2022 (Updated: 22:14 GMT 26.02.2022)
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
The West has imposed sweeping sanctions on the Russian economy after its President Putin announced on Thursday a special military operation in Ukraine to demilitarize and "de-nazify" the country.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала