West's Resolve to Sanction Any State With Its Own Position Endangers World Order - Russian Envoy

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a number of new sanctions that he said would "impose severe costs on the Russian economy, both immediately and... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

Russian envoy to Japan Mikhail Galuzin has said that the resolve of the US and its Western allies, who are ready to sanction any country with its own position, poses a threat to the world order.Galuzin spoke as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said earlier on Friday that Tokyo is imposing new sanctions on Russia over its military operation in Ukraine."In addition to the sanctions announced on 23 February, our country is intensifying them in the following way: freezing capitals, ban on issuing visas to Russian citizens and entities, freezing assets of financial organisations, ban on the goods that may be used for military purposes", Kishida told a news conference.

