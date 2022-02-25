International
US Transfers Militants From Al Hasakah to At-Tanf, Increasing Threats, Russian Military Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies are moving terrorists held in the Al Hasakah prison to the At-Tanf zone in southern Syria, this could lead to an... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
20:54 GMT 25.02.2022
© AP Photo / Lolita BaldorThe al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria where U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, top U.S. commander in the Middle East, made an unannounced visit Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
The al-Tanf military outpost in southern Syria where U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, top U.S. commander in the Middle East, made an unannounced visit Monday, Oct. 22, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
© AP Photo / Lolita Baldor
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies are moving terrorists held in the Al Hasakah prison to the At-Tanf zone in southern Syria, this could lead to an increase in threats, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlev, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said.
"The Russian Center for Reconciliation receives information about the movement by the US intelligence services to the At-Tanf zone of Daesh* militants, who were previously held in places of detention in the cities of Al Hasakah and Jisr al-Shaddadi. This may lead to an increase in terrorist threats in the south of the Syrian Arab Republic," Zhuravlev said.
Earlier, Zhuravlev stated that US-backed militias in northern and eastern Syria are forcibly recruiting into their ranks and threatening arrest.
Damascus has requested that any foreign military forces not invited in by its internationally recognized government leave the country, accusing the US and Turkey of backing Daesh and other terrorist militias. The accusations have been dismissed by both countries.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
