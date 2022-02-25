https://sputniknews.com/20220225/us-transfers-militants-from-al-hasakah-to-at-tanf-increasing-threats-russian-military-says-1093377290.html

US Transfers Militants From Al Hasakah to At-Tanf, Increasing Threats, Russian Military Says

US Transfers Militants From Al Hasakah to At-Tanf, Increasing Threats, Russian Military Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US intelligence agencies are moving terrorists held in the Al Hasakah prison to the At-Tanf zone in southern Syria, this could lead to an... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-25T20:54+0000

2022-02-25T20:54+0000

2022-02-25T20:54+0000

syria

war in syria

russia

us

war on terror

russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093377264_0:150:3189:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_ab2fbac4474c435620e52177a4821323.jpg

"The Russian Center for Reconciliation receives information about the movement by the US intelligence services to the At-Tanf zone of Daesh* militants, who were previously held in places of detention in the cities of Al Hasakah and Jisr al-Shaddadi. This may lead to an increase in terrorist threats in the south of the Syrian Arab Republic," Zhuravlev said.Earlier, Zhuravlev stated that US-backed militias in northern and eastern Syria are forcibly recruiting into their ranks and threatening arrest.Damascus has requested that any foreign military forces not invited in by its internationally recognized government leave the country, accusing the US and Turkey of backing Daesh and other terrorist militias. The accusations have been dismissed by both countries.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

syria, war in syria, russia, us, war on terror, russian defense ministry's center for syrian reconciliation