Russian MoD: Kiev Applies Same Methods as Terrorists, Uses Civilians as Human Shields

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields.Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also told reporters on Friday that the Ukrainian Security Service had placed groups of nationalists in regular military units of the country's armed forces.

