Breaking News: Russian Forces Successfully Block Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says
Russian MoD: Kiev Applies Same Methods as Terrorists, Uses Civilians as Human Shields
Russian MoD: Kiev Applies Same Methods as Terrorists, Uses Civilians as Human Shields
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields. 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields.Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also told reporters on Friday that the Ukrainian Security Service had placed groups of nationalists in regular military units of the country's armed forces.
Russian MoD: Kiev Applies Same Methods as Terrorists, Uses Civilians as Human Shields

12:41 GMT 25.02.2022
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also told reporters on Friday that the Ukrainian Security Service had placed groups of nationalists in regular military units of the country's armed forces.
