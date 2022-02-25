https://sputniknews.com/20220225/russian-mod-kiev-uses-same-methods-as-terrorists-uses-civilians-as-human-shields-1093367914.html
Russian MoD: Kiev Applies Same Methods as Terrorists, Uses Civilians as Human Shields
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields.Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also told reporters on Friday that the Ukrainian Security Service had placed groups of nationalists in regular military units of the country's armed forces.
12:41 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 12:50 GMT 25.02.2022)
The Russian Defence Ministry has said that Kiev applies the same methods as terrorists, using civilians as human shields.
Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov also told reporters on Friday that the Ukrainian Security Service had placed groups of nationalists in regular military units of the country's armed forces.