'Our Retaliatory Measures Are Predictable': Russia Reacts to Expulsion of No.2 Diplomat From US
'Our Retaliatory Measures Are Predictable': Russia Reacts to Expulsion of No.2 Diplomat From US
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of Consul Ambassador to the US Sergey Trepelkov, the second most important Russian diplomat in the...
us
russia
russian embassy
embassy
diplomat
diplomatic expulsions
ambassador
anatoly antonov
On Thursday, the United States announced the decision to expel Trepelkov in response to the expulsion of US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman."We have made a lot of efforts to stop the escalation imposed by the Americans. We urged the State Department to reconsider its position in order to avoid an exchange of blows. However, we faced a categorical refusal, accompanied by a threat to arrest our diplomat if he stayed even for one more day in Washington," the ambassador added.On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine after the breakaway republics of the Donbas region asked for assistance in repelling the attacks of the Ukrainian forces. In a recent televised address, President Putin said that the circumstances "require decisive and immediate action from us." According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the ruling regime in Ukraine.Western countries have fiercely condemned Russia's military operation and increased sanctions pressure on the Russian government.
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/putin-on-military-op-in-ukraine-russia-was-left-with-no-other-choice-1093343293.html
us, russia, russian embassy, embassy, diplomat, diplomatic expulsions, ambassador, anatoly antonov

'Our Retaliatory Measures Are Predictable': Russia Reacts to Expulsion of No.2 Diplomat From US

03:01 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 03:04 GMT 25.02.2022)
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021.
A bird flies past a Russian flag at the Embassy of Russia in Washington, DC on April 15, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
© AFP 2022 / MANDEL NGAN
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Russia will respond to the expulsion of Consul Ambassador to the US Sergey Trepelkov, the second most important Russian diplomat in the country, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said.
On Thursday, the United States announced the decision to expel Trepelkov in response to the expulsion of US Deputy Chief of Mission Bart Gorman.
"We regard the new expulsion as another unfriendly step aimed at reducing the Russian diplomatic presence in the United States. Our retaliatory measures are predictable," Antonov said in a statement published by the Russian Embassy.
"We have made a lot of efforts to stop the escalation imposed by the Americans. We urged the State Department to reconsider its position in order to avoid an exchange of blows. However, we faced a categorical refusal, accompanied by a threat to arrest our diplomat if he stayed even for one more day in Washington," the ambassador added.
On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a special military operation to demilitarize Ukraine after the breakaway republics of the Donbas region asked for assistance in repelling the attacks of the Ukrainian forces.
In a recent televised address, President Putin said that the circumstances "require decisive and immediate action from us." According to the Russian leader, all responsibility for the bloodshed will be on the ruling regime in Ukraine.
Moscow, skyline view - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.02.2022
Putin Tells Russian Industrial Leaders Nation Has Prepared for Sanctions
Yesterday, 16:33 GMT
Western countries have fiercely condemned Russia's military operation and increased sanctions pressure on the Russian government.
