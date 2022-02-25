Protests Rock West Bengal After Mysterious Death of Student Leader

International
People in India's West Bengal state have been outraged by the death of a student activist in Howrah District. The 28-year-old was a prominent protestor in Kolkata city against the federal government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).On Thursday, hours after the Calcutta High Court ordered a second post-mortem for student activist Anish Khan, the deceased's family held a demonstration to demand an investigation into his death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The family demonstrated in front of the Amta police station in Howrah District. It is alleged that home guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya, both members of the auxiliary forces who assist the police, went to Khan's house on the day of the murder. The two were arrested on Tuesday.Khan's family, friends and neighbours chanted slogans such as "Justice for Anish" outside the police station. The protestors also threw stones and tried to cross the barricade to storm the police station, reported Indian media. Videos shared by social media users show the protestors also chanting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal state, and burning an effigy. The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. But the deceased activist's family insisted on the CBI conducting and investigation, saying they didn't have faith in the state's police.Khan's father alleged that some people wearing police uniforms had barged into their house and threw Khan from the three-storied building. However, the police have denied the allegations.
Deexa Khanduri
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Anish Khan, a prominent Indian student activist, was found dead on 18 February after apparently being thrown off the roof of his house in West Bengal's capital city of Kolkata.
People in India's West Bengal state have been outraged by the death of a student activist in Howrah District. The 28-year-old was a prominent protestor in Kolkata city against the federal government's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
On Thursday, hours after the Calcutta High Court ordered a second post-mortem for student activist Anish Khan, the deceased's family held a demonstration to demand an investigation into his death by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The family demonstrated in front of the Amta police station in Howrah District.
It is alleged that home guard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya, both members of the auxiliary forces who assist the police, went to Khan's house on the day of the murder. The two were arrested on Tuesday.
Khan's family, friends and neighbours chanted slogans such as "Justice for Anish" outside the police station. The protestors also threw stones and tried to cross the barricade to storm the police station, reported Indian media.
Videos shared by social media users show the protestors also chanting slogans against the Mamata Banerjee-led government of West Bengal state, and burning an effigy.
The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter. But the deceased activist's family insisted on the CBI conducting and investigation, saying they didn't have faith in the state's police.
Khan's father alleged that some people wearing police uniforms had barged into their house and threw Khan from the three-storied building.
However, the police have denied the allegations.
