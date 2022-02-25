https://sputniknews.com/20220225/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-security-council-1093355074.html

President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council

President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council

Earlier this week, Russia sent a special military operation into Ukraine to counter Kiev's attacks on Donbass. Moscow stated that the operation's goal is... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-25T14:41+0000

2022-02-25T14:41+0000

2022-02-25T14:41+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russian security council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093278105_0:0:2768:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_0bde0bd55606bb911592f5fc5399cbb7.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Moscow, as President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the Security Council of Russia, dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. Tensions around Ukraine have been mounting for days, with Kiev's forces shelling Donbass, prompting mass evacuations of civilians to Russia. After an appeal from the Lugansk and Donetsk People's republics, Moscow recognised their independence and urged Kiev to stop the attacks. However, shelling continued and Russia has launched an operation in Ukraine, neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council 2022-02-25T14:41+0000 true PT15M39S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, vladimir putin, russian security council, видео