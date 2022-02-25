https://sputniknews.com/20220225/president-putin-holds-meeting-with-russian-security-council-1093355074.html
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
Earlier this week, Russia sent a special military operation into Ukraine to counter Kiev's attacks on Donbass. Moscow stated that the operation's goal is... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-25T14:41+0000
2022-02-25T14:41+0000
2022-02-25T14:41+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russian security council
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093278105_0:0:2768:1557_1920x0_80_0_0_0bde0bd55606bb911592f5fc5399cbb7.jpg
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, as President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the Security Council of Russia, dedicated to the situation in Ukraine. Tensions around Ukraine have been mounting for days, with Kiev's forces shelling Donbass, prompting mass evacuations of civilians to Russia. After an appeal from the Lugansk and Donetsk People's republics, Moscow recognised their independence and urged Kiev to stop the attacks. However, shelling continued and Russia has launched an operation in Ukraine, neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/16/1093278105_144:0:2768:1968_1920x0_80_0_0_bcb33c10e8f79f045409c6f0e0112619.jpg
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
2022-02-25T14:41+0000
true
PT15M39S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, vladimir putin, russian security council, видео
President Putin Holds Meeting With Russian Security Council
Subscribe
Earlier this week, Russia sent a special military operation into Ukraine to counter Kiev's attacks on Donbass. Moscow stated that the operation's goal is demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.
Sputnik comes live from Moscow, as President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with members of the Security Council of Russia, dedicated to the situation in Ukraine.
Tensions around Ukraine have been mounting for days, with Kiev's forces shelling Donbass, prompting mass evacuations of civilians to Russia. After an appeal from the Lugansk and Donetsk People's republics, Moscow recognised their independence and urged Kiev to stop the attacks. However, shelling continued and Russia has launched an operation in Ukraine, neutralising Ukrainian military infrastructure with precision weapons.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!