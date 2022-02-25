https://sputniknews.com/20220225/police-in-novosibirsk-detain-20-participants-of-unauthorised-protest-against-military-operation-1093356404.html
Police in Novosibirsk Detain 20 Participants of Unauthorised Protest Against Military Operation
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Law enforcement troops in the southern Russian city of Novosibirsk detained 20 participants of an unauthorised protest against... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
russia
novosibirsk
protests
According to the authorities, demonstrations have not been coordinated in line with the legal procedure so their holding was unauthorised.The authorities warned against holding unauthorised events
novosibirsk
Police in Novosibirsk Detain 20 Participants of Unauthorised Protest Against Military Operation
NOVOSIBIRSK, Russia (Sputnik) - Law enforcement troops in the southern Russian city of Novosibirsk detained 20 participants of an unauthorised protest against Russia's military operation in Ukraine, the regional government said on Friday.
"In the Novosibirsk Region, law enforcement agencies detained 20 participants of uncoordinated public events on 24.02.2022. Warnings were issued to all, and eight protocols on administrative offences infringing on public order were issued for active participants", the government said in a statement.
According to the authorities, demonstrations have not been coordinated in line with the legal procedure so their holding was unauthorised.
"The participants of these actions contribute to the destabilisation of the situation in society, which is especially unacceptable at the moment, they will be punished in accordance with the current legislation", the statement read.
The authorities warned against holding unauthorised events