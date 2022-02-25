https://sputniknews.com/20220225/moscow-ukrainian-troops-deploy-mrls-grad-in-kiev-to-provoke-casualties-among-civilians-1093369676.html
Moscow: Ukrainian Troops Deploy MRLS 'Grad' in Kiev to Provoke Casualties Among Civilians
He added that the Pentagon and the US Central Intelligence Agency had taught the Ukrainian authorities to deploy this sort of weaponry in populated areas to inflict casualties among the civilian population.The statement comes after the MoD confirmed Russian forces have successfully conducted a landing operation at the Gostomel airfield located on the outskirts of Kiev.The deployment of Russian troops comes as part of the special military operation launched by Moscow on Thursday, 24 February. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can no longer stand aside while Ukrainian forces are killing the people of Donbass, which he labelled "genocide". He also stressed that the goal of the op is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
Moscow: Ukrainian Troops Deploy MRLS 'Grad' in Kiev to Provoke Casualties Among Civilians
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday that Ukrainian soldiers had deployed multiple rocket launcher systems "Grad" in residential areas of Kiev to provoke casualties among civilians.
"At the moment, the intelligence shows that multiple rocket launcher systems 'Grad' have been deployed on Shevchenko Square in Kiev to shell the area of the Gostomel airfield [seized by Russia]", Konashenkov told reporters.
He added that the Pentagon and the US Central Intelligence Agency had taught the Ukrainian authorities to deploy this sort of weaponry in populated areas to inflict casualties among the civilian population.
"The Pentagon and CIA advisers taught the Ukrainian military leadership to deploy multiple rocket launcher systems in populated areas to provoke retaliatory fire on local residents", the spokesman said.
The statement comes after the MoD confirmed Russian forces have successfully conducted a landing operation at the Gostomel airfield
located on the outskirts of Kiev.
The deployment of Russian troops comes as part of the special military operation launched by Moscow on Thursday, 24 February. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can no longer stand aside while Ukrainian forces are killing the people of Donbass, which he labelled "genocide". He also stressed that the goal of the op is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.