Moscow: Ukrainian Troops Deploy MRLS 'Grad' in Kiev to Provoke Casualties Among Civilians

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Friday that Ukrainian soldiers had deployed multiple rocket launcher systems... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

He added that the Pentagon and the US Central Intelligence Agency had taught the Ukrainian authorities to deploy this sort of weaponry in populated areas to inflict casualties among the civilian population.The statement comes after the MoD confirmed Russian forces have successfully conducted a landing operation at the Gostomel airfield located on the outskirts of Kiev.The deployment of Russian troops comes as part of the special military operation launched by Moscow on Thursday, 24 February. President Vladimir Putin said that Russia can no longer stand aside while Ukrainian forces are killing the people of Donbass, which he labelled "genocide". He also stressed that the goal of the op is the complete demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

