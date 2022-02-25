https://sputniknews.com/20220225/moscow-bans-uk-aircraft-from-using-russian-airspace-in-retaliation-for-aeroflot-sanctions--1093359885.html

Moscow Bans UK Aircraft From Using Russian Airspace in Retaliation for Aeroflot Sanctions

Britain slapped sanctions on Russia on Thursday over Moscow's special operation to protect the people of Donbass and clear Ukraine of neo-Nazis. The... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-25T08:39+0000

2022-02-25T08:39+0000

2022-02-25T09:35+0000

britain

russia

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/12/1083181383_0:0:3433:1932_1920x0_80_0_0_3d946cbf1201eadedc07a460fa7b37b4.jpg

Moscow has banned UK aircraft from using Russian airspace, including for transit purposes, the Federal Air Transport Agency announced on Friday. The restrictions also cover all aircraft associated with Britain. The agency noted that Moscow had sent a proposal to London to hold consultations regarding flights between between the countries, noting that it was turned down. Britain's refusal to negotiate has prompted Russia to take tit-for-tat measures "in accordance with the provisions of the intergovernmental agreement on air traffic between Russia and the UK".Aeroflot (Russian Airlines), Russia's flagship carrier and largest airline, was targeted in the latest package of British sanctions. The UK banned Aeroflot flights in the country, among other sanctions that targeted the Russian bank VTB and state company Rostec.Announcing the restrictions, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson boasted they were designed to "squeeze Russia from the global economy" and cited Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. An operation was announced by President Putin on Thursday after the republics of Lugansk and Donetsk pleaded for assistance in the fight with the ever growing military pressure from the Ukrainian Army. The Russian president stressed the operation is pursuing the goal of the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine, as well as preventing the genocide of Russian-speaking people in the country.The Russian Defence Ministry has said that the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, stressing the civilian population was not in danger. Russia has consistently underlined it has no plans to "occupy" its neighbour.

britain

2022

News

en_EN

britain, russia