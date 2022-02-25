https://sputniknews.com/20220225/left-my-mark-everywhere-cristiano-ronaldo-replies-to-critics-as-calls-grow-for-retirement-1093371321.html
'Left My Mark Everywhere': Cristiano Ronaldo Replies to Critics As Calls Grow For Retirement
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has often been asked what plans he has to hang up his boots. Although the... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has taken aim at his critics as he declared that he has left an indelible mark on the sport with his record numbers, even achieving a variety of roles in three different leagues in England, Spain and Italy.The Portugal skipper's response came amid mounting criticism of his performance in the present campaign as his Red Devils have already been knocked out of the FA and Carabao Cup and are out of the race for the Premier League title as well. United's place in next year's UEFA Champions League (UCL) is also hanging by a thread. Although they occupy the fourth spot in the table at present, Arsenal have two games in hand and could very easily overtake Man Utd's tally of 46 points. The Gunners are fifth with 45. The club's only hope for silverware is this year's Champions League where Ralf Rangnick's men have won the first leg of their last 16 encounter against Atletico Madrid. Though Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances across competitions this season, the former Premier League champs must have been hoping that his stellar record in Europe's premier club tournament would continue. The legendary player is the top scorer in the competition with 140 goals and has also hit the net six times in six UCL games this campaign. On Thursday, the Funchal-born footballer was urged to retire by World Cup winner and former French defender Frank Leboeuf."I'd prefer him to give up his career at the top instead of maybe trying to play for two or three more years and not being the player that he used to be," he concluded.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has often been asked what plans he has to hang up his boots. Although the Portuguese wizard is still going strong at 37, calls have been growing for him to retire, especially since he's proved himself incapable of rescuing Man United's form since returning to the club.
Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo
has taken aim at his critics as he declared that he has left an indelible mark on the sport with his record numbers, even achieving a variety of roles in three different leagues in England, Spain and Italy.
"My life has been a very beautiful journey. I have left my mark everywhere I've been," CR7 told sports streaming service DAZN. "I don't think there's any player in history who can reach, well, the numbers I can reach, but to have that pride of saying 'wherever I've been, I've left my mark'. And that makes me happy," he added.
The Portugal skipper's response came amid mounting criticism of his performance in the present campaign as his Red Devils
have already been knocked out of the FA and Carabao Cup and are out of the race for the Premier League title as well.
United's place in next year's UEFA Champions League
(UCL) is also hanging by a thread. Although they occupy the fourth spot in the table at present, Arsenal have two games in hand and could very easily overtake Man Utd's tally of 46 points. The Gunners are fifth with 45.
The club's only hope for silverware is this year's Champions League where Ralf Rangnick's men have won the first leg of their last 16 encounter against Atletico Madrid.
Though Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances across competitions this season, the former Premier League champs must have been hoping that his stellar record in Europe's premier club tournament would continue.
The legendary player is the top scorer in the competition with 140 goals and has also hit the net six times in six UCL games this campaign.
On Thursday, the Funchal-born footballer was urged to retire by World Cup winner and former French defender Frank Leboeuf.
"I don't want to watch Ronaldo and feel pity because he's been on the top for so many years. I don't want him to be a normal player. He's been an exceptional player for so long," Leboeuf told ESPN FC.
"I'd prefer him to give up his career at the top instead of maybe trying to play for two or three more years and not being the player that he used to be," he concluded.