'Left My Mark Everywhere': Cristiano Ronaldo Replies to Critics As Calls Grow For Retirement

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Cristiano Ronaldo has often been asked what plans he has to hang up his boots. Although the... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo has taken aim at his critics as he declared that he has left an indelible mark on the sport with his record numbers, even achieving a variety of roles in three different leagues in England, Spain and Italy.The Portugal skipper's response came amid mounting criticism of his performance in the present campaign as his Red Devils have already been knocked out of the FA and Carabao Cup and are out of the race for the Premier League title as well. United's place in next year's UEFA Champions League (UCL) is also hanging by a thread. Although they occupy the fourth spot in the table at present, Arsenal have two games in hand and could very easily overtake Man Utd's tally of 46 points. The Gunners are fifth with 45. The club's only hope for silverware is this year's Champions League where Ralf Rangnick's men have won the first leg of their last 16 encounter against Atletico Madrid. Though Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 29 appearances across competitions this season, the former Premier League champs must have been hoping that his stellar record in Europe's premier club tournament would continue. The legendary player is the top scorer in the competition with 140 goals and has also hit the net six times in six UCL games this campaign. On Thursday, the Funchal-born footballer was urged to retire by World Cup winner and former French defender Frank Leboeuf."I'd prefer him to give up his career at the top instead of maybe trying to play for two or three more years and not being the player that he used to be," he concluded.

