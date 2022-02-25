https://sputniknews.com/20220225/kremlin-potential-problems-from-sanctions-on-russian-high-tech-sector-solvable-1093370099.html

Kremlin: Potential Problems From Sanctions on Russian High-Tech Sector Solvable

Western sanctions on Russian high-tech industries such as space or nuclear industry are most likely to cause problems, but none of them is beyond solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Friday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a package of Ukraine-related sanctions purposely designed to maximise their long-term impact on Russia’s industry.On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a package of sanctions purposely designed to maximise their long-term impact on Russia’s industry, as a response to the special military operation in Ukraine.The op started after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, while the civilian population was not in danger. President Vladimir Putin noted that the step was taken to stop the bloodshed in Donbass, and said that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

