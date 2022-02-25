https://sputniknews.com/20220225/kremlin-potential-problems-from-sanctions-on-russian-high-tech-sector-solvable-1093370099.html
Kremlin: Potential Problems From Sanctions on Russian High-Tech Sector Solvable
Kremlin: Potential Problems From Sanctions on Russian High-Tech Sector Solvable
Western sanctions on Russian high-tech industries such as space or nuclear industry are most likely to cause problems, but none of them is beyond solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Friday.
2022-02-25T13:44+0000
2022-02-25T13:44+0000
2022-02-25T13:44+0000
russia
ukraine
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/74/1079187450_0:105:3059:1826_1920x0_80_0_0_4f5c8bb3cbc58f5f2a0b4739a510319f.jpg
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a package of Ukraine-related sanctions purposely designed to maximise their long-term impact on Russia’s industry.On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a package of sanctions purposely designed to maximise their long-term impact on Russia’s industry, as a response to the special military operation in Ukraine.The op started after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, while the civilian population was not in danger. President Vladimir Putin noted that the step was taken to stop the bloodshed in Donbass, and said that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107918/74/1079187450_130:0:2861:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dce0f36e06211d67a06113cbaeab6173.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, vladimir putin, dmitry peskov
Kremlin: Potential Problems From Sanctions on Russian High-Tech Sector Solvable
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western sanctions on Russian high-tech industries such as space or nuclear industry are most likely to cause problems, but none of them is beyond solution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of Friday.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a package of Ukraine-related sanctions purposely designed to maximise their long-term impact on Russia’s industry.
"This dependence [on imports of Western technologies] has been systematically reduced in recent years. The main goal, which was pursued against the backdrop of constantly continuing new sanctions, was to ensure [Russia's] full self-sufficiency and full import substitution. In many ways, this goal has been achieved. Where it has not been fully achieved, there is potential for accelerated achievement, so there will certainly be problems, but they are not unsolvable," Peskov told journalists.
On Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced a package of sanctions
purposely designed to maximise their long-term impact on Russia’s industry, as a response to the special military operation in Ukraine.
The op started after the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested assistance to defend themselves from attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine
, while the civilian population was not in danger. President Vladimir Putin noted that the step was taken to stop the bloodshed in Donbass, and said that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.