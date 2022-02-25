https://sputniknews.com/20220225/kill-bill-star-michael-madsen-arrested-one-month-after-his-sons-alleged-suicide-1093353210.html

'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen Arrested One Month After His Son's Alleged Suicide

'Kill Bill' Star Michael Madsen Arrested One Month After His Son's Alleged Suicide

Last month, the "Reservoir Dogs" star's 26-year-old son, Hudson, died of a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the Hawaiian island of Oahu... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen was arrested at his Malibu, California, residence on Wednesday night, Entertainment Tonight reported.According to various sources, the 64-year-old actor was detained in Malibu on Wednesday evening after being brought to the West Hills Hospital. Madsen was reportedly given a $500 citation before being released early on Thursday morning.The actor was reportedly arrested at the property he was renting in Malibu, and its owner attempted a citizen's arrest on Madsen before dialing 911 for help.According to The Blast, which cited Madsen's attorney, the star "had an agreement to vacate the home he was renting on the beach."More to that, when Madsen arrived with the movers to collect his personal belongings, the landlord "wrongfully and unlawfully" arrested him for trespassing.Madsen’s attorney reportedly said that "the landlord also tried to extort money from Michael for the utilities in order to get his personal property and Michael refused to pay the landlord’s ransom."According to earlier reports, Madsen is currently mourning the death of his son who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while stationed with the Army on Oahu.In a statement to the Los Angeles Times, Madsen said he was in "shock" because he had just chatted a few days before with his son and he allegedly was "happy."The actor added that he did not detect "any signs of depression" in his son, and is "just trying to make sense of everything and understand what happened."

