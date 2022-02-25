https://sputniknews.com/20220225/french-journalist-european-channels-unwilling-to-report-ukrainian-armys-shelling-of-civilians-1093372230.html

French Journalist: European Channels Unwilling to Report Ukrainian Army’s Shelling of Civilians

Russia’s special operation to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine is underway, with the Kremlin making it clear that Moscow will begin negotiations with Kiev at... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

French journalist Christelle Neant has told Sputnik that European news networks refuse to use her reports about Kiev’s forces shelling civilians in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass region.Nean is on the blacklist of the Ukrainian website Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper), which was launched in 2014 to publish personal data of those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security.When asked about whether European broadcasters accept her materials on the situation in the region, she said that “certainly they don’t”, adding that news channels know that she can “always ask Donbass civilians about who had launched strikes on them”.She spoke a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special operation in Ukraine following a request from the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics for assistance in the wake of the Ukrainian Army’s intensifying shelling of the republics.Following an appeal from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, Moscow recognised their independence and ratified friendship and cooperation treaties with them on Monday, promising to protect the people of Donbass against any threats.

