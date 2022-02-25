https://sputniknews.com/20220225/eu-sanctions-against-russia-should-be-cancelled-head-of-german-party-afd-says-1093356038.html

EU Sanctions Against Russia Should Be Cancelled, Head of German Party AfD Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Tino Chrupalla, the co-chairman of Germany's right-wing AfD party, called for lifting all European economic sanctions against Russia... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

The politician noted that ending military clashes in Ukraine should be the priority goal of Germany these days.The official also said that all diplomatic contacts with Russia should be open, conflicts can only be resolved at the negotiating table,On Thursday, Kiev severed diplomatic relations with Moscow, while US President Joe Biden said that there will be a "complete rupture" in US-Russian relations if they continue this way. At the same time, the EU and the UK introduced sanctions against Moscow, citing the operation in Ukraine.The situation in Ukraine has been deteriorating over the past several days, with Kiev's forces shelling the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, prompting mass evacuations. On Thursday, Russia launched a special military op in Ukraine to stop the conflict. President Putin said the step was taken to protect the people of Donbass, noting that the goal of the operation is the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

