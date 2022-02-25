https://sputniknews.com/20220225/doctors-on-alert-after-12-cases-of-rare-paralytic-disease-guillain-barre-syndrome-emerge-in-india-1093357287.html

Doctors on Alert After 12 Cases of Rare Paralytic Disease 'Guillain-Barre Syndrome' Emerge in India

Experts say that Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare disease that weakens one's immune system and attacks the nervous system which eventually leads to... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

India's health departments and doctors are on alert after 12 cases of a rare disease known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were reported within a week in Gujarat's Godhra. While no deaths have yet been reported due to GBS, a joint team of doctors from Gotri GMERS Hospital and SSG Hospital of Vadodara have rushed to Godhra to investigate the cause of the disease in the area.Health experts suggest that GBS is often preceded by an infectious illness, such as a respiratory infection or stomach flu. Some studies also suggest that the mosquito-borne Zika virus may also trigger GBS.

