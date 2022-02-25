International
Breaking News: Russian Forces Successfully Block Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220225/doctors-on-alert-after-12-cases-of-rare-paralytic-disease-guillain-barre-syndrome-emerge-in-india-1093357287.html
Doctors on Alert After 12 Cases of Rare Paralytic Disease 'Guillain-Barre Syndrome' Emerge in India
Doctors on Alert After 12 Cases of Rare Paralytic Disease 'Guillain-Barre Syndrome' Emerge in India
Experts say that Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare disease that weakens one's immune system and attacks the nervous system which eventually leads to... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-25T11:33+0000
2022-02-25T11:33+0000
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093365210_99:70:864:500_1920x0_80_0_0_6f0cd0ef7e4c4ffbacbd56d618a326ed.png
India's health departments and doctors are on alert after 12 cases of a rare disease known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were reported within a week in Gujarat's Godhra. While no deaths have yet been reported due to GBS, a joint team of doctors from Gotri GMERS Hospital and SSG Hospital of Vadodara have rushed to Godhra to investigate the cause of the disease in the area.Health experts suggest that GBS is often preceded by an infectious illness, such as a respiratory infection or stomach flu. Some studies also suggest that the mosquito-borne Zika virus may also trigger GBS.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/19/1093365210_115:0:866:563_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f9ab29622bb002b9deafabc01af1a6.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
india

Doctors on Alert After 12 Cases of Rare Paralytic Disease 'Guillain-Barre Syndrome' Emerge in India

11:33 GMT 25.02.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Doctor Jana / Guillain-barré syndrome - Nerve Damage Guillain-barré syndrome - Nerve Damage
Guillain-barré syndrome - Nerve Damage - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
CC BY-SA 4.0 / Doctor Jana / Guillain-barré syndrome - Nerve Damage
SubscribeGoogle news
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
Experts say that Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare disease that weakens one's immune system and attacks the nervous system which eventually leads to paralysis.
India's health departments and doctors are on alert after 12 cases of a rare disease known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were reported within a week in Gujarat's Godhra.

"Twelve persons have been found affected with GBS so far. They are being treated at hospitals in Godhra and Vadodara. We are yet to find out the exact cause that led to the disease", Chief District Health Officer (CDHO), Dr Meenakshi Chauhan told the Indian media.

While no deaths have yet been reported due to GBS, a joint team of doctors from Gotri GMERS Hospital and SSG Hospital of Vadodara have rushed to Godhra to investigate the cause of the disease in the area.

"Surveillance has been initiated in Bhuravav and its surrounding areas. We are also planning to open a special ward in Godhra civil hospital to treat GBS patients", Chauhan said.

Health experts suggest that GBS is often preceded by an infectious illness, such as a respiratory infection or stomach flu.
Some studies also suggest that the mosquito-borne Zika virus may also trigger GBS.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала