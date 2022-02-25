https://sputniknews.com/20220225/doctors-on-alert-after-12-cases-of-rare-paralytic-disease-guillain-barre-syndrome-emerge-in-india-1093357287.html
Doctors on Alert After 12 Cases of Rare Paralytic Disease 'Guillain-Barre Syndrome' Emerge in India
india
Experts say that Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is a rare disease that weakens one's immune system and attacks the nervous system which eventually leads to paralysis.
India's health departments and doctors are on alert after 12 cases of a rare disease known as Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) were reported within a week in Gujarat's Godhra.
"Twelve persons have been found affected with GBS so far. They are being treated at hospitals in Godhra and Vadodara. We are yet to find out the exact cause that led to the disease", Chief District Health Officer (CDHO), Dr Meenakshi Chauhan told the Indian media.
While no deaths have yet been reported due to GBS, a joint team of doctors from Gotri GMERS Hospital and SSG Hospital of Vadodara have rushed to Godhra to investigate the cause of the disease in the area.
"Surveillance has been initiated in Bhuravav and its surrounding areas. We are also planning to open a special ward in Godhra civil hospital to treat GBS patients", Chauhan said.
Health experts suggest that GBS is often preceded by an infectious illness, such as a respiratory infection or stomach flu.
Some studies also suggest that the mosquito-borne Zika virus may also trigger GBS.