China Fends Off Australia's Criticism of Beijing's Decision to Continue 'Normal Trade' With Russia
China Fends Off Australia's Criticism of Beijing's Decision to Continue 'Normal Trade' With Russia
Earlier on Friday, Australia said that China's move to ease restrictions on Russia's wheat imports at a time when the Russian military operation in Ukraine is... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
The Chinese Foreign Ministry has responded to Australia's criticism of Beijing developing trade cooperation with Moscow.The ministry stressed that such collaboration is based on mutual respect and benefits, adding that China has a "normal" trade relationship with Russia.The statement comes shortly after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that China easing restrictions on Russia's wheat imports amid the ongoing Russian military operation in Ukraine is unacceptable."At a time when the world was seeking to put additional sanctions on Russia, they have eased restrictions on trade of Russian wheat into China. So, at a time when Australia, together with the United Kingdom, together with the United States and Europe and Japan, are acting to cut off Russia, the Chinese government is following through on easing trade restrictions with Russia, and that is simply unacceptable", Morrison told reporters.
China Fends Off Australia's Criticism of Beijing's Decision to Continue 'Normal Trade' With Russia
07:59 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 08:15 GMT 25.02.2022)
Earlier on Friday, Australia said that China's move to ease restrictions on Russia's wheat imports at a time when the Russian military operation in Ukraine is underway is unacceptable.
