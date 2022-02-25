https://sputniknews.com/20220225/canadas-decision-to-sanction-putin-lavrov-absolutely-unacceptable---russian-envoy-1093380220.html

Sanctions on Putin, Lavrov Signal Canada, Allies Seek to Rupture Ties With Russia, Envoy Says

Canada's Decision to Sanction Putin, Lavrov Absolutely Unacceptable - Russian Envoy

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday that Canada would impose sanctions on Putin and other senior officials, including Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.Stepanov stressed that “the decision of Trudeau's Cabinet is totally unacceptable” as “It contradicts all principles of interstate relations and diplomatic ethics.”He noted that “all this suggests that the collective West essentially follows the policy of Hitler's Germany, for which the Russians and the people of Ukraine, who did not recognize the Nazi oppression during the World War II, were sub-humans.”“The current period will later be written in the black book of Canadian history,” the Ambassador added. “This is a complete disrespect for the history of their country and the generation of Canadians who contributed to the victory over Nazism. But now their grandchildren are turning themselves into agents of the evil against which their grandfathers fought.”“If you look at it from a practical point of view, this unprecedented step indicates that Canada and its Western allies are deliberately bringing themselves to the threshold of breaking off all relations with Russia crossing which is difficult to imagine a civilized return to normality,” he said.Stepanov also said that there will be retaliatory measures, but they will be taken in Moscow.“In the complex of what happened today, in the complex of all things,” the Ambassador added. “The Foreign Ministry has already said that we've reached the point of no return. It looks like it. This is unprecedented.”On Thursday, Russia began a special operation to demilitarize and de-Nazify Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger. Moscow says it has no plans to occupy Ukraine.

