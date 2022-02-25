https://sputniknews.com/20220225/biden-orders-deployment-of-more-us-forces-to-augment-capabilities-in-europe-support-nato-1093378022.html

Biden Orders Deployment of More US Forces to Augment Capabilities in Europe, Support NATO

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden said on Friday he directed the deployment of additional US forces to augment capabilities in Europe in support of... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

"Our commitment to Article 5 is ironclad. I have ordered the deployment of additional forces to augment our capabilities in Europe to support our NATO Allies." Biden said. "I strongly welcome the decision to activate NATO’s defensive plans and elements of the NATO Response Force to strengthen our collective posture, as well as the commitments by our Allies to deploy additional land and air forces to the eastern flank and maritime forces from the High North to the Mediterranean."Biden also said he strongly welcomed the decision to activate NATO defensive plans and elements of the organization response force to strengthen the West's collective posture.NATO leaders today announced more weapons for Ukraine, including air defense systems. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the West, namely Pentagon and CIA advisers taught the Ukrainian military leadership how to place rocket-propelled artillery systems in residential areas to provoke return fire on local residents.Earlier, Biden announced the deployment of additional 7,000 troops to Germany to reinforce NATO's eastern flank in response to Russia’s operation in Ukraine.This Thursday, after the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk requested aid to defend themselves from Kiev's attacks, Russia initiated a special military operation with the goal of denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the operation is targeting military infrastructure and not the civilian population. Moscow has also stated that it has no intention of occupying Ukraine and the servicemen are to leave Ukraine after the special operation.

