Breaking News: Russian Forces Successfully Block Northern Ukrainian City of Chernigov, MoD Says
Berlin Says Russia's Disconnection From Swift Will Have Strong Impact on German Economy
Berlin Says Russia's Disconnection From Swift Will Have Strong Impact on German Economy
Disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system will have a significant impact on the German economy, this step needs to be carefully prepared, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.
2022-02-25T12:05+0000
2022-02-25T12:05+0000
The UK Foreign Office has said that London is working with its allies on the possibility to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international financial system over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.
russia, germany, swift, swift payment system

Berlin Says Russia's Disconnection From Swift Will Have Strong Impact on German Economy

12:05 GMT 25.02.2022
© REUTERS / CHRIS HELGRENThe logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017
The logo of global secure financial messaging services cooperative SWIFT is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
© REUTERS / CHRIS HELGREN
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system will have a significant impact on the German economy, this step needs to be carefully prepared, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

"As I understand it, among others, France, Italy expressed their objections. There are two points here. First, this sanctions package is very well prepared, it should enter into force quickly. The disconnection from SWIFT would need to be carefully prepared, it would have a significant impact on transactions in Germany, for German companies, for business with Russia, and also for paying for gas supplies", Hebestreit told reporters.

The UK Foreign Office has said that London is working with its allies on the possibility to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international financial system over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.
