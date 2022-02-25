https://sputniknews.com/20220225/berlin-says-russias-disconnection-from-swift-will-have-strong-impact-on-german-economy-1093366914.html

Berlin Says Russia's Disconnection From Swift Will Have Strong Impact on German Economy

Disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system will have a significant impact on the German economy, this step needs to be carefully prepared, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Friday.

The UK Foreign Office has said that London is working with its allies on the possibility to disconnect Russia from the SWIFT international financial system over Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

