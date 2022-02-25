https://sputniknews.com/20220225/-uefa-to-move-champions-league-final-from-russia-to-france-amid-situation-with-ukraine-media-says-1093361687.html

Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg - UEFA

UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International

UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club football tournament will be moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.

