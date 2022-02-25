https://sputniknews.com/20220225/-uefa-to-move-champions-league-final-from-russia-to-france-amid-situation-with-ukraine-media-says-1093361687.html
Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg - UEFA
UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club football tournament will be moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.
UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club football tournament will be moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.