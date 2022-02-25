International
BREAKING NEWS: West Turned Blind Eye to War Crimes by the Kiev Regime, 'Genocide' in Ukraine, Lavrov Says
https://sputniknews.com/20220225/-uefa-to-move-champions-league-final-from-russia-to-france-amid-situation-with-ukraine-media-says-1093361687.html
Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg - UEFA
Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg - UEFA
UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club... 25.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-25T09:34+0000
2022-02-25T09:47+0000
sport
world
ukraine
russia
uefa
champions league
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club football tournament will be moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, world, ukraine, russia, uefa, champions league

Paris to host Champions League final stripped from Saint Petersburg - UEFA

09:34 GMT 25.02.2022 (Updated: 09:47 GMT 25.02.2022)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
© Sputnik
SubscribeGoogle news
Being updated
UEFA has stripped Russia of hosting this year's final of the Champions League, the organisation has announced. It said the world's most prestigious club football tournament will be moved from Saint Petersburg to Paris.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала