White House: Biden ‘Not Considering' Meeting With Putin Amid Escalation in Tensions Over Donbass

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that US President Joe Biden will not meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and that the United States... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

In a Wednesday press briefing, Psaki revealed the Biden administration’s plans on the current situation in Ukraine.It was previously reported that Biden and Putin had agreed "in principle" to a meeting, however, it was contingent on Russia not invading Ukraine. Following Russia’s recognition of the two breakaway states in the eastern Ukrainian region of the Donbass, the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic, Russian military assets entered the region in a stated mission to help maintain peace. The peacekeeping maneuver was labeled the "beginning" of an invasion by Washington.Psaki opened the press briefing by detailing the economic sanctions and pressures placed on the Russian government and businesses. However, Psaki did assert that the US will not engage in a war with Russia.The economic sanctions placed on Russia have raised concerns over cumulative effects they could have on the global economy. Russia is the third-largest producer of oil and the second-largest extractor of natural gas in the world, according to the US Energy Information Administration.Psaki noted that the US has considered, “the option of releasing more oil from US strategic reserve,” to minimize the consequences of sanctions on Russia.Additionally, Ukrainian government websites and banks have been subject to an ongoing cyberattack.The nearly hourlong news briefing saw some question the US response, particularly over Nord Stream 2, the economic ramifications of Russian sanctions, and the overall support the US has provided to Ukraine.

