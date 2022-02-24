International
Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger, Downdetector Reports
Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger, Downdetector Reports
Users of the Telegram messenger around the world report issues in its work, according to monitoring portal Downdetector.
2022-02-24T07:36+0000
2022-02-24T07:38+0000
The issues began around 06:03 GMT. At least 381 complaints have been recorded: 40% of the complaints are related to connection to the server, 34% of social network users complain of problems with the application, another 26% of complaints are about problems with receiving messages.The issues were reported by residents of Russia, as well as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and a number of other countries.
Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger, Downdetector Reports

07:36 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 24.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Users of the Telegram messenger around the world report issues are reporting problems with the app, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.
The issues began around 06:03 GMT. At least 381 complaints have been recorded: 40% of the complaints are related to connection to the server, 34% of social network users complain of problems with the application, another 26% of complaints are about problems with receiving messages.
The issues were reported by residents of Russia, as well as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and a number of other countries.
