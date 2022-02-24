https://sputniknews.com/20220224/users-report-problems-with-telegram-messenger-downdetector-reports-1093325751.html
Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger, Downdetector Reports
Users Report Problems With Telegram Messenger, Downdetector Reports
07:36 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 07:38 GMT 24.02.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Users of the Telegram messenger around the world report issues are reporting problems with the app, according to the monitoring portal Downdetector.
The issues began around 06:03 GMT. At least 381 complaints have been recorded: 40% of the complaints are related to connection to the server, 34% of social network users complain of problems with the application, another 26% of complaints are about problems with receiving messages.
The issues were reported by residents of Russia, as well as Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and a number of other countries.