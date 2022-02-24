International
US to Use Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR to Escalate Ukraine Crisis- Ex-Senate Candidate
ukraine
russia
donetsk people's republic
lugansk people’s republic
"Now [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's announcement to recognize and cooperate with separatist states will be used by the Biden administration as a justification for more escalation," Taher said.Taher also said it was predictable that a Democrat-led US administration would push for an escalation with Russia by using several fronts like Ukraine, Belarus and Syria.The Biden administration's provocations seeking to initiate war with Russia are a part of the globalist agenda, Taher added.On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Under new  treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.Russia's decision to recognize the DPR and LNR came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened amid interference by the United States and some of its allies.
ukraine
ukraine, russia, donetsk people's republic, lugansk people’s republic

© Sputnik / Сергей Аверин / Go to the photo bankDonbass militiaman holds up piece of shell fired on his comrades' position by Kiev forces in Western Donetsk. 15 February 2022.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Biden administration will use Russia's decision to recognize the independence of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk (DPR and LNR) as a reason to escalate tensions in Ukraine, former Republican candidate for the US Senate Ibra Taher told Sputnik.
"Now [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin's announcement to recognize and cooperate with separatist states will be used by the Biden administration as a justification for more escalation," Taher said.
Taher also said it was predictable that a Democrat-led US administration would push for an escalation with Russia by using several fronts like Ukraine, Belarus and Syria.
White House: Biden 'Not Considering' Meeting With Putin Amid Escalation in Tensions Over Donbass
White House: Biden ‘Not Considering' Meeting With Putin Amid Escalation in Tensions Over Donbass
00:41 GMT
The Biden administration's provocations seeking to initiate war with Russia are a part of the globalist agenda, Taher added.
On Monday, Putin signed decrees recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR. Under new  treaties, Moscow pledged to ensure the security of the two Russian-speaking republics.
Russia’s decision to recognize the DPR and LNR came after the situation on the line of contact between Ukraine and the breakaway republics significantly worsened amid interference by the United States and some of its allies.
