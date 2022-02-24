https://sputniknews.com/20220224/ukraine-cuts-diplomatic-ties-with-russia-1093328908.html

Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Russia

Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Russia

Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special operation in Ukraine aimed at the demilitarisation and... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

2022-02-24T09:33+0000

2022-02-24T09:33+0000

2022-02-24T09:59+0000

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1093328908.jpg?1645696796

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kiev had severed diplomatic relations with Moscow.This was preceded by Zelensky saying on 22 February that he had received a request from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to break off diplomatic relations with Russia.Zelensky's Thursday statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that Russia had started a military operation in Ukraine, following requests from the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics for assistance."The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. […] In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship and mutual assistance treaties with the DPR and LPR, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation", Putin said in a televised address.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world