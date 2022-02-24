https://sputniknews.com/20220224/ukraine-cuts-diplomatic-ties-with-russia-1093328908.html
Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kiev had severed diplomatic relations with Moscow.This was preceded by Zelensky saying on 22 February that he had received a request from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to break off diplomatic relations with Russia.Zelensky's Thursday statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that Russia had started a military operation in Ukraine, following requests from the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics for assistance."The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. […] In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship and mutual assistance treaties with the DPR and LPR, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation", Putin said in a televised address.
Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special operation in Ukraine aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of the country.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kiev had severed diplomatic relations with Moscow.
"This morning has gone down in history, but this history is absolutely different for our country and Russia. And we have broken off diplomatic ties with Russia", Zelensky told a news briefing.
This was preceded by Zelensky saying on 22 February that he had received a request from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry to break off diplomatic relations with Russia.
Zelensky's Thursday statement comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that Russia had started a military operation in Ukraine, following requests from the Donetsk (DPR) and Lugansk (LPR) People's Republics for assistance.
"The circumstances make us take decisive and immediate actions. […] In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, Part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship and mutual assistance treaties with the DPR and LPR, ratified by the Federal Assembly, I have decided to conduct a special military operation", Putin said in a televised address.