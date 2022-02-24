https://sputniknews.com/20220224/uk-publishes-new-russia-sanctions-1093344390.html

UK Publishes New Russia Sanctions

UK Publishes New Russia Sanctions

The UK has published a list of new sanctions that it will impose on Russia over its start of a special operation in Donbass to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk People's republics (DPR and LPR). The government added 11 new sanctions listings and slapped over 100 individuals, entities and their subsidiaries with economic restrictions.Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK will slap Russia airline Aeroflot, VTB bank and state company Rostec with sanctions. Their assets in the UK will be frozen.The UK's head of the government also announced broader sanctions against Russia: the export of high-tech and dual-use products to Russia will be banned, all major Russian companies will be prohibited from raising finance on the British markets and limits will be imposed on deposits for Russian citizens in UK banks. Johnson added that the UK will push Russia out of the global economy.The sanctions will also be imposed against Russia's ally, Belarus, which denies reports of taking part in the military operation, Johnson stated.

