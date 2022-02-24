https://sputniknews.com/20220224/this-is-a-disaster-antonio-conte-threatens-to-quit-after-spurs-suffer-shock-loss-to-burnley-1093327995.html
'This is a Disaster': Antonio Conte Threatens to Quit After Spurs Suffer Shock Loss to Burnley
'This is a Disaster': Antonio Conte Threatens to Quit After Spurs Suffer Shock Loss to Burnley
Tottenham's pursuit of silverware in the past decade has been well documented. Spurs were extremely close to winning the Premier League during the 2016-17...
Tottenham's pursuit of silverware in the past decade has been well documented. Spurs were extremely close to winning the Premier League during the 2016-17 season but lost out to eventual champions Chelsea. However, they have slipped down the pecking order recently and at present occupy the eighth spot in the English top flight.
Antonio Conte
has threatened to quit as Spurs boss after the North Londoners suffered an embarrassing 1-0 defeat to minnows Burnley on Wednesday.
The highly rated Italian claimed that his men were struggling on the field and their form was only as good as relegation-bound teams after Tottenham
recorded a fourth loss in their five most recent Premier League matches.
"I am too honest to close my eyes and continue in this way, and also take my salary," he said after his side's sloppy display at Turf Moor
. "This is a disaster. It's a disaster for a club like Tottenham. It means that sadly it's not going in the best way," he added.
Conte, who was appointed the English club's manager in November after a string of losses, went so far as to describe the result against Burnley as "unacceptable".
"This is the first time in my life this type of situation has happened. This is unacceptable," he continued.
Though Tottenham have shown an overall improvement in their performance since Conte's arrival and even stunned reigning Premier League champions Manchester City last week, they lack consistency which is what has so infuriated the 52-year-old manager.
"I came here to improve the situation, but at the moment, the situation is not improving. I need to speak with the club. I am available. I am open. For sure, I can't accept this type of situation. I don't like to lose games in a row in this way," Conte concluded.
Widely regarded as one of the greatest tacticians, Conte's managerial career has been full of hugely successful stories.
Last summer, he guided Inter Milan to their first Serie A title in more than a decade, ending Juventus' nine-year reign over Italy's premier domestic tournament.
Conte also captured the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Chelsea in 2016-17.
Before tasting massive success with Chelsea and Inter Milan, he was chief architect of Juve's glorious run, leading them to a hat-trick of titles in the Italian league from 2012-14.