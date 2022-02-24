https://sputniknews.com/20220224/the-globalist-elite-want-to-destroy-russia-1093316061.html
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukrainian Nationality, Sanctioning Russia, and Corruption in UkraineTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | CPAC 2022, Klaus Schwab, and Canada Turning FascistIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the Iraq war, Americans lacking geopolitical knowledge, and Putin's speech. Scott discussed how Russia will move militarily in Ukraine and the effectiveness of Russian tanks. Scott talked about the history of Ukraine and how America has used Ukraine against Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden family, American aggression towards Russia, and Hunter Biden. Tyler spoke about the first time Joe Biden ran for President and the 2022 midterms. Tyler talked about the truckers convoy leaving for Washington DC and the danger of the World Economic Forum.
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
Lee Stranahan
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukrainian Nationality, Sanctioning Russia, and Corruption in Ukraine
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | CPAC 2022, Klaus Schwab, and Canada Turning Fascist
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the Iraq war, Americans lacking geopolitical knowledge, and Putin's speech. Scott discussed how Russia will move militarily in Ukraine and the effectiveness of Russian tanks. Scott talked about the history of Ukraine and how America has used Ukraine against Russia.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden family, American aggression towards Russia, and Hunter Biden. Tyler spoke about the first time Joe Biden ran for President and the 2022 midterms. Tyler talked about the truckers convoy leaving for Washington DC and the danger of the World Economic Forum.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com