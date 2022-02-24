International
BREAKING NEWS: Ukraine Cuts Diplomatic Ties With Russia
https://sputniknews.com/20220224/the-globalist-elite-want-to-destroy-russia-1093316061.html
The Globalist Elite Want to Destroy Russia
The Globalist Elite Want to Destroy Russia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine declaring a state of emergency, and Biden imposing Nord... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International
2022-02-24T08:46+0000
2022-02-24T08:46+0000
us
the backstory
cia
nato
tanks
texas
canada
nazi
wef
globalists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093315899_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_409ea0f2fe0a2691f573184cfd30f487.jpg
The Globalist Elite Want to Destroy Russia
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine declaring a state of emergency, and Biden imposing Nord Stream 2 sanctions.
GUESTScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector &amp; WMD Whistleblower | Ukrainian Nationality, Sanctioning Russia, and Corruption in UkraineTyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | CPAC 2022, Klaus Schwab, and Canada Turning FascistIn the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the Iraq war, Americans lacking geopolitical knowledge, and Putin's speech. Scott discussed how Russia will move militarily in Ukraine and the effectiveness of Russian tanks. Scott talked about the history of Ukraine and how America has used Ukraine against Russia.In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden family, American aggression towards Russia, and Hunter Biden. Tyler spoke about the first time Joe Biden ran for President and the 2022 midterms. Tyler talked about the truckers convoy leaving for Washington DC and the danger of the World Economic Forum.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
texas
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093315899_0:0:1440:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_adbb198b2e4e95ca95388d534abc5320.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, the backstory, cia, nato, tanks, texas, canada, nazi, wef, globalists, аудио, radio

The Globalist Elite Want to Destroy Russia

08:46 GMT 24.02.2022
The Globalist Elite Want to Destroy Russia
SubscribeGoogle news
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Ukraine declaring a state of emergency, and Biden imposing Nord Stream 2 sanctions.
GUEST
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Ukrainian Nationality, Sanctioning Russia, and Corruption in Ukraine
Tyler Nixon - Attorney, Media Relations Specialist | CPAC 2022, Klaus Schwab, and Canada Turning Fascist
In the first hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Scott Ritter about the Iraq war, Americans lacking geopolitical knowledge, and Putin's speech. Scott discussed how Russia will move militarily in Ukraine and the effectiveness of Russian tanks. Scott talked about the history of Ukraine and how America has used Ukraine against Russia.
In the second hour, Lee and Carmine Sabia spoke with Tyler Nixon about the Biden family, American aggression towards Russia, and Hunter Biden. Tyler spoke about the first time Joe Biden ran for President and the 2022 midterms. Tyler talked about the truckers convoy leaving for Washington DC and the danger of the World Economic Forum.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала