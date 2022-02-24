https://sputniknews.com/20220224/texas-railroad-commissioner-candidate-in-hot-water-after-posing-almost-naked-in-campaign-video-1093347570.html

Texas Railroad Commissioner Candidate in Hot Water After Posing Almost Naked in Campaign Video

Texas Railroad Commissioner Candidate in Hot Water After Posing Almost Naked in Campaign Video

Texas Railroad Commissioner Candidate Under Fire For Almost X-Rated Campaign Video

A candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner has sparked controversy after posting a campaign video on Twitter in which she posed almost naked. In the video, 37-year-old Republican Sarah Stogner can be seen straddling an oil pump, wearing only underwear, a cowboy hat and boots.She told the media this is the way she communicates “to the masses about what’s happening out here, because people are visual.”The video has been criticized by The San Antonio Express-News, which had endorsed her earlier. The newspaper pulled the endorsement, saying the video is “disgraceful.”According to Stogner, the decision by the newspaper to take back their endorsement was hasty, because she now wants to “put her clothes back on” and have a “serious conversation.”

