Texas Railroad Commissioner Candidate in Hot Water After Posing Almost Naked in Campaign Video
The video was shot in November as part of her campaign for Texas Railroad Commissioner against incumbent Wayne Christian. The candidate wanted to “call attention to leaking wells in West Texas.”
A candidate for Texas Railroad Commissioner has sparked controversy after posting a campaign video on Twitter in which she posed almost naked. In the video, 37-year-old Republican Sarah Stogner can be seen straddling an oil pump, wearing only underwear, a cowboy hat and boots.
“They said I needed money. I have other assets,” she tweeted along with the video, which was originally posted on TikTok.
She told the media this is the way she communicates “to the masses about what’s happening out here, because people are visual.”
The video has been criticized by The San Antonio Express-News, which had endorsed her earlier. The newspaper pulled the endorsement, saying the video is “disgraceful.”
They said I needed money. 🤣 I have other assets. pic.twitter.com/OI9z9EDRRG— Sarah Stogner (@Sarah4RRC) February 14, 2022
According to Stogner, the decision by the newspaper to take back their endorsement was hasty, because she now wants to “put her clothes back on” and have a “serious conversation.”
“I want to talk about groundwater. I want to talk about flaring. I want to talk about winterizing our infrastructure pipelines. But that’s boring. It doesn’t get clickbait,” she told KENS 5.