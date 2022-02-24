https://sputniknews.com/20220224/russias-spec-op-why-kiev--its-western-backers-had-failed-to-implement-minsk-accords-for-8-years-1093345653.html

Russia's Spec Op: Why Kiev & Its Western Backers Had Failed to Implement Minsk Accords for 8 Years

On 24 February Russia launched a special military operation to protect Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) after eight years of fruitless

"The Kiev regime was brought into being through a colour revolution organised and funded by NATO intelligence services with the specific aim of using Ukraine to push back, pressure and discredit Russia," says Nick Griffin, a British politician who represented North West England as a Member of the European Parliament from 2009 to 2014. "Why would anyone think that such a regime would then turn around and do a sensible deal which would have defused the whole situation? In addition to that, any serious effort to negotiate peace would have led to massive pressure on the government from the neo-Nazi gangs which provided the shock troops for the Maidan coup."The Minsk I and Minsk II Agreements had been negotiated in 2014 and 2015, respectively, by the Normandy Four, a format comprising Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine. Moscow, Paris and Berlin were the guarantors of the accords aimed at mending fences between Kiev and Ukraine's two breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The OSCE was responsible for monitoring the situation and securing a ceasefire between the parties involved.The agreement envisaged direct negotiations between the warring parties, Donbass autonomy, ceasefire and withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact. Nevertheless, the Kiev government not only refused to hold direct talks with DPR and LPR but also continued to shell at the breakaway regions for almost eight years.For its part, the US benefited from the conflict for a number of reasons, according to the British MEP: the most important one was "the innate Russophobia of several powerful elements within the power structures of the West." The second reason was to prevent a long-term economic and political rapprochement between Germany and Russia, and thus also China. The third one was to prop up America's debt-ridden shale gas industry by forcing Western Europe to rely on its overpriced liquefied natural gas (LNG). And, finally, to take revenge on Vladimir Putin's Russia's "crucial role in blocking their attempt to use Jihadi terrorists to destroy Syria, Iraq and Lebanon," according to Griffin.Genocide of Russian-Speakers in DonbassThe barrage from the Ukrainian army and neo-Nazi forces has been a constant feature in DPR and LPR for the last eight years. According to the UN, over 13,000 died in the Donbass region since the 2014 coup d'etat in Ukraine.Between August and October 2021, in the village of Slavyanoserbsk, in the area of the residential area Sokogorovka Pervomaisk, the village of Vidnoye-1 near Lugansk and on the outskirts of the village of Verkhneshevyrevka, Krasnodonsky district, five mass graves were discovered, according to the Investigative Committee of Russia. The remains of at least 295 civilians, including women, who were killed by indiscriminate shelling by Ukrainian armed forces in 2014, were exhumed.Nevertheless, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the US and Germany rushed to object Russia's statement that the Kiev government's treatment of its own population in Donbass amounted to nothing short of genocide.The Ukraine crisis created and fanned by the US and its NATO allies is "a very convenient one" for them, says Nick Griffin.According to the former MEP, the Five Eyes states – comprising the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand – and the EU in particular "now face devastating problems of debt, inflation and energy shortages as a result of the ruling elite's ideologically-driven attempt to 'reset' their society." They are now blaming all those problems – which were about to be laid at their doors – on Russia and its President Putin, Griffin stresses.Why Did Kiev and NATO Resort to Blatant Provocations?Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the special operation in Ukraine "is not the beginning of a war but an attempt to stop a global war". The statement came several days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky hinted at the possibility of Kiev giving up its non-nuclear status under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum. Moscow took this threat seriously given that Ukraine inherited fairly broad nuclear competencies from the USSR hosting several nuclear units, a well-developed nuclear industry and scientific schools. Prior to this, NATO made it clear that it wouldn't refuse to admit Ukraine to the alliance in the future.They have apparently assumed that Moscow "will be psychologically coerced by their propaganda campaign" and will have to allow them "to proceed with their offensive plans without any meaningful resistance," according to the foreign affairs analyst.Kiev and NATO resorted to these blatant provocations – being well-aware of Russia's perceiving both possibilities as grave security threats – because they thought that it's a "win-win" situation, argues Griffin.As for Volodymyr Zelensky, he clearly has nothing to lose as his popularity had already sunk and he was facing being driven from his office by his own people over corruption charges, according to Griffin. "This way, he is more likely to have a long and well-paid career fronting a 'government in exile' in the USA or Canada," the British politician notes, adding that "it is the ordinary Ukrainians who will pay the price for this madness, not their leaders."

