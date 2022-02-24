Russian MFA: Special Op in Ukraine is Not Beginning of War, But Attempt to Stop Global Confrontation
13:05 GMT 24.02.2022 (Updated: 13:55 GMT 24.02.2022)
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry / Go to the photo bankRussian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova
© Sputnik / Russian Foreign Ministry/
Being updated
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation on Thursday in order to defend the people of Donbass, and "demilitarise and denazify" Ukraine.
Commenting on the events in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke on Thursday during a televised statement.
“It’s not a beginning of war, it is prevention of a situation that could lead to global military confrontation. It is also the end of the war that was being carried out [in Donbass],” Zakharova said.
The spokeswoman added that it was the US who refused to engage in further dialogue with Russia.
"Today, on this very day, the official Russian delegation, headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, was supposed to be in Europe. Europe keeps making all kinds of accusations against us. The Russian delegation was supposed to be there for talks with their US counterparts headed by the US Secretary of State Mr. Blinken ... it was the American side that refused to conduct further negotiations," Zakharova said on the air of the NTV channel.
She clarified that the negotiations between Russia and the US were to focus on global security and stability among other issues.
The delegations were also to discuss the situation in Ukraine, according to Zakharova. The US’s official message to Russia was about Washington’s unwillingness to conduct negotiations. This took place before Moscow started the special operation in Ukraine, she said.
“The whole world needs to know about this,” Zakharova added.
Earlier, she said that the evacuation of Russian diplomatic institutions in Ukraine ended on the night of February 24.
"We don't have diplomatic institutions working there.”
Russian citizens who remain in Ukraine can return to Russia, following the evacuation of the embassy. They can contact the consular offices of the Russian Federation in neighboring states, Zakharova said on Thursday.
Zakharova also reacted to a statement made by the UK, whose leadership vowed to support Kiev and provide financial and humanitarian aid despite the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member.
UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said on Thursday that NATO would show solidarity in the event of a threat to the alliance member country.
“It’s not a beginning of war, it is prevention of a situation that could lead to global military confrontation. It is also the end of the war that was being carried out [in Donbass],” Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said in an interview, as she addressed the special operation in Ukraine authorised by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognising the DPR and LPR. On Thursday he announced the beginning of a special operation in Ukraine aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of the country that is neighbouring Russia.
The decision was prompted by the deteriorating situation on the line of contact between Kiev's forces and the Donbass republics, with the Ukrainian Army intensifying the shelling of cities and positions of the DPR and LPR last week.
A monitoring mission of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has spotted over 2,000 ceasefire violations, with the LPR saying that the OSCE recorded Kiev violating humanitarian law.