Russian MFA: Special Op in Ukraine is Not Beginning of War, But Attempt to Stop Global Confrontation

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the beginning of a special military operation on Thursday in order to defend the people of Donbass, and... 24.02.2022, Sputnik International

Commenting on the events in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova spoke on Thursday during a televised statement.The spokeswoman added that it was the US who refused to engage in further dialogue with Russia.She clarified that the negotiations between Russia and the US were to focus on global security and stability among other issues.The delegations were also to discuss the situation in Ukraine, according to Zakharova. The US’s official message to Russia was about Washington’s unwillingness to conduct negotiations. This took place before Moscow started the special operation in Ukraine, she said.Earlier, she said that the evacuation of Russian diplomatic institutions in Ukraine ended on the night of February 24."We don't have diplomatic institutions working there.”Russian citizens who remain in Ukraine can return to Russia, following the evacuation of the embassy. They can contact the consular offices of the Russian Federation in neighboring states, Zakharova said on Thursday.Zakharova also reacted to a statement made by the UK, whose leadership vowed to support Kiev and provide financial and humanitarian aid despite the fact that Ukraine is not a NATO member.UK Minister of State for Europe and North America James Cleverly said on Thursday that NATO would show solidarity in the event of a threat to the alliance member country.Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow was recognising the DPR and LPR. On Thursday he announced the beginning of a special operation in Ukraine aimed at the demilitarisation and denazification of the country that is neighbouring Russia. The decision was prompted by the deteriorating situation on the line of contact between Kiev's forces and the Donbass republics, with the Ukrainian Army intensifying the shelling of cities and positions of the DPR and LPR last week. A monitoring mission of the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has spotted over 2,000 ceasefire violations, with the LPR saying that the OSCE recorded Kiev violating humanitarian law.

